Spring has officially sprung. As the weather gets warmer and the long school year approaches its end, many University of Georgia students are beginning to participate in an annual tradition marking this season of transformation: spring cleaning.
The joys of ownership
Spring cleaning means clearing out closets, removing unnecessary clutter from our lives and making room for the new. As the globe faces a waste crisis and sustainability rises in importance, students such as senior environmental economics and management major Avery Lumsden value minimalism and the reduction of waste while decluttering.
To ease the task of cleaning, Lumsden suggested trying something similar to Marie Kondo’s KonMari Method — remove items that no longer bring you joy. Lumsden’s minimalist lifestyle entails putting more value in fewer items and changing her mindset on consumerism as a whole.
“The word ‘consume’ alludes to one consuming something and then disposing of it, so why not own things?” Lumsden said. “Being an owner means that you have agency over [something] that doesn’t end within your lifespan. I think that switching the mindset to valuing ownership over consumerism is a really important step to tackling this crisis.”
Springing into the circular economy
After deciding what to remove, the next step of spring cleaning is to determine where to put unwanted items. According to Yukiko Hashida, an assistant professor in the UGA Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, the most sustainable and ethical way to spring clean is to contribute to the circular economy, which reduces excess and emphasizes reuse.
Spring cleaning, with this in mind, would look like donating or selling items instead of discarding them.
At UGA, students can contribute to their local circular economy by visiting the Swap Shop held at the Zell B. Miller Learning Center every Friday. This initiative, created by Lumsden and senior environmental economics and management major Jenna Franke, encourages students to exchange their items with other things donated to the shop, regardless of their perceived monetary value.
“We want this space to be a place to encourage reuse and creativity without the barrier of worrying about bringing something of equal value to trade,” Lumsden said.
Smart consumerism
After spring cleaning, purchasing and collecting new items may be inevitable. Hashida said it’s possible to contribute to the circular economy model while still consuming.
Emily Jacobs, a junior marketing and fashion merchandising major, found using clothing rental websites such as Rent the Runway and Nuuly helps her follow changing fashion trends while still cutting down on waste.
“I get very sentimental. So, I have a rule where if I haven’t worn something in the past year, I don’t need it in my closet,” Jacobs said.
Hashida advises consumers to reconsider not only where they get their products but also their quality. In the long run, prioritizing more expensive and durable items reduces waste. Spring cleaning is less of a hassle if there is less to clean in the first place, she said.
“Right now there are billions and billions of fabric and clothes wasted on Earth,” Hashida said. “Because of fast-fashion inequality that occurs, garments are getting thinner and thinner every year. You can’t really reuse or recycle them because the quality is not there.”
Both Lumsden and Hashida acknowledge that the individual role of a consumer can seem insignificant when it comes to global sustainability, especially compared to corporations and the fashion industry at large. However, Hashida believes that the consumer has a personal responsibility to do what’s right.
“When companies claim [to be sustainable] we have to be really diligent,” Hashida said. “We need to look at if they really do what they say. Each individual consumer has to really dig in to do their job to ... be more responsible and sustainable people.”
Spring cleaning this year can mean more than clearing out space in the back of a closet or giving away old shoes. By contributing to the circular economy and eliminating possessions in a way that reduces waste, consumers can declutter their lives while also decluttering the Earth.