UGA Community service organizations adapt to COVID-19

Within the University of Georgia’s nearly 800 student organizations, community service clubs play a significant role in the fabric of campus involvement. Due to COVID-19, these organizations have been forced to drastically alter their operations as close contact with service recipients has become unfeasible. Each organization has responded to these unexpected challenges caused by the pandemic.
Campus Kitchen, a hunger relief program run through the Office of Service Learning, recovers excess food from farmers and community partners, which they then use to prepare meals for local senior citizens facing food insecurity.
“The first couple of months … no students could work on campus at all,” said Campus Kitchen president Kelton McConnell, a senior biology, genetics and psychology major. “During that time we had a very limited group of staff that we all trusted … until we put together our new routine that we implemented in the fall.”
Since the return to on-campus instruction, Campus Kitchen has reintroduced student and community volunteers. The number of attendees at each shift is limited, and volunteers are required to follow social-distancing and hygienic guidelines. They have also prioritized diligent COVID-19 screening for anyone coming into contact with clients, McConnell said.
The pandemic’s demands
While adjusting to COVID-19 precautions, Campus Kitchen has also been met with the challenge of accommodating to higher community demand.
“Especially in the senior community, there’s been a massive increase in those in need of food services,” McConnell said. “This is not just localized to our area. It’s national.”
McConnell’s observation aligns with national and state trends. According to a 2020 study from Northwestern University, the number of American households facing food insecurity has doubled during the pandemic. In the state of Georgia, it has more than tripled.
Period Project at UGA, an organization which provides menstrual care products and education to members of the Athens-Clarke County community, is facing a similar challenge.
The club’s partner organizations, most of which are nonprofits serving unhoused and impoverished communities, place monthly requests for menstrual kits which members assemble and distribute. Service chair Madison Shelnutt, a junior social work major, said that the demand for kits has skyrocketed due to the pandemic.
“[In January] we had 585 kit requests, which is about 100 more than we used to have,” Shelnutt said. “We have way more [requests] than ever, and the only thing that’s changed is COVID.”
Despite this upward demand spike, Period Project has had to limit its volunteer capacity.
In previous years, Shelnutt said that the organization hosted monthly “packing parties” with 20-50 general body members present to assemble the menstrual kits. Due to social distancing requirements, these large events have been replaced with two smaller gatherings limited to five participants and one leader each.
Going virtual
Some organizations offering in-person services have adjusted their work to be virtual. UGA HEROs, an organization which provides quality of life care to children who are either infected with or have a close family member infected with HIV/AIDS, has taken such an approach.
“We serve immunocompromised kids, and a ton of our programs are in person,” said executive director Pierce Pittman, a junior fashion merchandising major. “[In-person programs] were all suspended for last year and are still currently suspended, with the hopes that we will be able to return in the fall.”
Pittman said HEROs has replaced in-person activities with events such as online game nights and escape rooms. They have also continued their mentorship program Hang Out with HEROs, and implemented a pen-pal program between the volunteers and the children they serve.
Not all groups have been able to resume programming. During a typical school year, Aces for Athens holds after-school tennis clinics for students at Barrow Elementary and Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary. Co-president Suma Yarabarla said that the pandemic forced the organization to cease all volunteering.
Aces for Athens hopes to start hosting virtual events for students, but they have struggled to make contact with school administrators and have not yet been able to make any arrangements. This was disappointing for the organization, as they want to continue their community involvement, said Yarabarla, a junior biochemistry and molecular biology major.
“We always have new people try to message us from the involvement network, and it’s hard to tell them … we aren’t really doing volunteering right now,” Yarabarla said.
Nonetheless, Yarabarla said that Aces for Athens has continued hosting socially distanced events for members to encourage continued engagement. This reflects a common silver lining among the organizations of an increased sense of camaraderie between club members.
“People that are joining [HEROs] now really want to be a part of something and are really eager to be engaged. A lot of students are searching for something, and we’re happy to be that for them,” Pittman said.
A similar sentiment came from Shelnutt, who said that hosting smaller events over the past year has actually led to closer relationships.
“There’s more of a sense of community because you get to have conversations with everyone there,” Shelnutt said. “We can have better connections even if we are distanced.”