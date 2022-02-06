Under the soft mood lighting in the lantern-filled Memorial Hall Ballroom at the University of Georgia, students gathered for a night of celebration at the UGA Chinese Student and Scholar Association’s Spring Festival event on Saturday evening.
Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, is the biggest holiday in China and is typically a time to gather with friends and family to observe the new year. For Chinese international students at UGA, the festival is a time to congregate with their on campus community to commemorate their culture.
“This event is very important to Chinese international students because when you miss your family and can’t return home, there is a place to gather and become a family. It is also a time to expand and appreciate our culture away from home,” said CSSA vice president of public relations Jianingn Zhang.
The night began with lively games of mahjong and stations where guests could create their own fai chun, or traditional decorations with phrases for good luck and prosperity written on them. Performers rehearsed songs and dances in the stage wings as excitement from the audience grew. Performer Tina Tong said the ballroom was filled with “a lot of love and the feeling of being at home.”
Soon, the show began, opening with an explosive K-pop inspired group number that set the tone for the performances to come. The night’s acts ranged from graceful violin solos by musicians in traditional Tang suits and qipaos to lively songs and chants, each ending with an outburst of applause from attendees.
Festival attendee Zhuoxuan Liang enjoyed all the performances of the night. “I like that there has been a lot of classic Chinese dance with Chinese music and that they incorporated K-pop music and dance,” Liang said.
Singing and dancing alongside the Chinese performers were groups of students who wanted to learn more about the culture and rehearsed with the CSSA for over six months preceding the event. This diversity on stage matched the diversity in the audience, creating a space for appreciation and participation in the event.
A staple of the Spring Festival is the exchange of “red pockets”, a tradition in which elders give children small red bags of money to represent the passing of good fortune from one generation to the next. CSSA’s festival put a spin on this custom and provided every guest with a red pocket containing tickets for prizes such as a new television or a microwave. Winners were met with group hugs and cheers as they ran up to the stage to claim their prizes.
As the night proceeded, a dinner filled with traditional Chinese treats was served to guests. Dishes such as Yuxiang pork and basil braised tofu ran out quickly as guests gathered around their tables to enjoy the performances with their dinner. While the meal itself was a hit among attendees, the bigger success for the CSSA was being able to create a sense of camaraderie among students after a long period of isolation during the pandemic.
“It’s very exciting for us because for the past two years, our organization has overcome so many challenges because of COVID. Many students didn’t return to the United States and since we did online classes in China, we weren’t able to host events. We’re finally back and able to bring the community together,” president of CSSA Jiaxi Li said.
The event ended with people of all age groups, races and walks of life wishing each other well in the new year to come, fulfilling CSSA’s goal of bringing a piece of their home and a sense of community to UGA.