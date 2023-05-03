In the midst of final exams, the University of Georgia Dairy Science Club provided a fluffy study break at Myers Quad. The club hosted its second-annual Calf Cuddling Day event on Tuesday, May 2 to help students destress.
Dozens of students and local families walked around the lawn by Myers Hall, petting calves and learning about the dairy science program.
The cows were as young as four months old and extremely affectionate. The animals are owned by the university and are cared for by humans all day, according to Kayleigh Smith, a UGA freshman dairy and animal science double major. Once the cows grow up, they’re used for milk production and teaching.
The calves were freshly shampooed and blow-dried, with their silky fur ready to be pet by those in need of a quick study break. Some of the animals were willing to pose for selfies and accept hugs, batting their eyelashes and showing off their ear tags for the cameras.
The event attracted both students and families, with toddlers joyfully laughing while petting the black-and-white calves and Bean, the only jersey, or solid brown, calf.
Annika Sorrow, a high school student from Nicholson, Georgia, attended the event and will be attending UGA in the fall.
“Everybody was posting about [the event],” Sorrow said. “I was like, ‘I have to pet a calf today. That needs to happen.’”
Sorrow said the cows made her feel happy and less stressed, as she has finals coming up.
The dairy science program holds this event to not only relieve stress during finals, but also draw in students of all majors, not just dairy or animal sciences, according to UGA Dairy Science Club president Alex Schlottman.
“Our main purpose of the Dairy Science Club is to educate our fellow students, staff and faculty about the dairy industry, all the hard work that and science that goes into it, and help support youth across the state of Georgia to get into the dairy industry,” Schlottman said.
Schlottman said that last year, nearly 2,000 people attended the first calf cuddling event, with heightened interest from students outside dairy and animal sciences.
“They’re not exposed to this side of the world, and so that’s why we do these events,” Schlottman said. “[The event] is our excuse to draw people in and [explain] the dairy industry and all that goes into it.”