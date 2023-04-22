A season’s worth of dedication, determination and dance hit the floors of the New Dance Theatre this weekend at the University of Georgia Dance Company’s Spring Concert. The show, which consisted of a variety of dances choreographed by faculty members, centered around celebration and passion for the craft, a sentiment that rang true with every jump, twirl and kick.
The concert debuted on Thursday night, with performances continuing on Friday and Saturday. Nika Shlomi, a freshman at UGA and a member of the UGA Dance Company, described the event as one that allowed her, and all watching, to be true to oneself.
“Each dance brings out a different side of every person,” Shlomi said at the Thursday night performance. “A lot of dancers are in multiple dances, so they get to show their characters.”
These characters, crafted and molded by a love for dance, continued to shine just as brightly off stage as they did while lit up with stage lights. This semester was only Shlomi’s second dancing for the company, and said she has felt nothing but support.
“It feels great having the guidance of a lot of other people with more experience and to be able to perform with them,” Shlomi said.
The Spring Concert was a display of acrobatics and athleticism, and also served to show off the genres and styles of dance that were the most heavily featured during the season.
The line-up included aerial performances, ballet and ballroom numbers, high-energy contemporary pieces, West African dance, and a variety of cinematic short films demonstrating the power behind movement and collaboration.
One such short film was a joint effort between the dancers of the UGA Dance Company and those studying at the University of Ghana. This multimedia piece emphasized the connectivity and bonds that are forged through dance, stronger than any border.
Hadiya Williams, a senior dancer who opened the show with an aerial performance, remarked on her unique experiences with the diverse catalog of dances the concert had to offer.
“I’m scared of heights. So the fact that I'm [performing aerial] is just mind-blowing to everybody who knows me,” Williams said.
Williams also reflected on the meaning behind this show, and the season as a whole.
“[This show] encompasses everything that everybody needs, because there are just so many styles. We did an audition, and I honestly don't think I was gonna get chosen, and I did, so I just went along with it and trusted the process and it came out really great,” Williams said.
In addition to the diverse lineup of dances, this year’s concert also hosted resident artist Amelia Reiser, a UGA alum now based in Atlanta. Reiser, in a collaborative effort alongside the current UGA dancers, choreographed the evening’s final dance.
The concert also included guest performances, such as a ballet performance by the Atlanta-based Ballethnic Dance Company. Karla Tyson and Calvin Gentry, members of Ballethnic, demonstrated the power behind diversity and dichotomy in their dance “Quiet Storm.”
The UGA Dance Company’s Spring Concert will continue with two Saturday shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the New Dance Theatre. Tickets cost $16 for general admission and $12 for students, and can be purchased at the door or online.