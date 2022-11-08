The University of Georgia’s Department of Dance and Young Choreographers Series will present its showcase, “Endure,” in the New Dance Theatre in the Dance Building from Nov. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. each night. “Endure” is a Senior Exit and Emerging Choreographers Showcase themed around perseverance and the dedication that goes into creating a performance.
“It’s meant to exemplify the hard work that we’ve put into this show and also just as dancers and artists working in a community where we’re trying to positively impact the world through our art,” said Erin O’Keefe, a junior secretary of the Young Choreographers Series.
The showcase will include senior, junior, sophomore and freshman dance majors “displaying their creativity and knowledge for dance,” according to a press release from YCS vice president Hadiya Williams.
YCS is a student organization housed within the Department of Dance. For seniors, the exit piece they choreograph is similar to a capstone project, and they receive class credit for running and participating in the showcase.
“Endure” will include 14 group dances, according to Barbara Powers, one of the co-directors. The dances will present themes based on personal struggles, relationships and revelations, according to the press release. Featured dance styles will include contemporary, ballet, jazz, musical theater, lyrical and West African.
Dancers have put in several hours a week for several weeks in preparation for the showcase, including at least one rehearsal per dance each week.
Six days of tech and dress rehearsals began on Nov. 3. Rehearsals include choreographers running through their pieces with the dancers in costume, figuring out the lighting with lighting designers like graduate student Delaney McLaughlin and giving notes to dancers.
“This is the first year that I’ve choreographed something, so it’s so rewarding to be able to see my vision and what I thought something would look like, and then see it being performed through other people on stage,” Vivian Munce, a junior and the YCS treasurer, said. “It’s empowering to watch my vision transform into a piece and see how people will change it and add their own artistry into it.”
According to the press release, three seniors will present a senior project “to display their dance knowledge and artistry.” The degree candidates are Aria Surka, Hadiya Williams and Lindsey Sewell.
“I’m so excited to see my piece on stage,” Sewell said. “I’ve been planning it for years actually.”
Ten junior choreographers and one sophomore choreographer will present their projects through the Young Choreographers’ Lab.
The full list of choreographers is Gigi Anderson, Isabelle Collins, Haleigh Green, Katie Hanna, Kendyl Hayes, Erin O’Keefe, Ana Mattingly, Vivian Munce, Haley Roberson, Abby Schulze, Lindsey Sewell, Aria Surka, Hadiya Williams and Madelyn Wolfe.
Tickets are $8 for students and senior citizens and $12 for general admission. According to the press release, tickets can be purchased at the Tate Student Center, the Performing Arts Center Box Office, by phone or online. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.