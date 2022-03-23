On Tuesday evening, University of Georgia’s Doctors Without Borders hosted a Holi Spring Festival celebration on Herty Field. The event included the throwing of colorful powder and education on the cultural significance of the festival.
Holi is a Hindu festival celebrating the god Krishna, the arrival of spring, renewal, positivity, love and the triumph of good over evil. It is also celebrated by Sikhs and within Indian culture as a whole. Known as the festival of colors, celebrations include things like lighting bonfires and tossing items into it which are connected to an ancient legend.
While the holiday occurred on Friday, March 18, UGA’s DWB rescheduled the event due to inclement weather.
Dozens gathered in sunny, 75-degree weather by the fountain on Herty Field to celebrate and learn about the festival. Students threw handfuls of colored powder and water balloons at each other, as is customary at Holi celebrations. Clouds of yellow, turquoise and fuchsia spread in the wind on UGA’s North Campus.
“I grew up with the festival because I am Indian … it is probably my favorite festival just because it's so lively and colorful,” said Gouri Rajesh, a senior biology and psychology double major. “I think this is the first time I've gone in like three years because of COVID.” Rajesh serves on the board of directors for the student organization.
Between the evening’s festivities, members of the organization passed around flyers describing Holi and its significance.
Deron Morrison is a junior psychology major who helps plan volunteer and guest speaker events for UGA DWB. He said he learned a lot about the holiday from the event and had not participated in the festival before.
“Doctors Without Borders tries to provide aid to everyone,” Morrison said. “Learning about these things, you can provide better care to individuals that need it.”
The student organization, officially titled Friends of MSF at UGA Inc., is an independent nonprofit corporation and a student chapter of the international Doctors Without Borders organization, according to their website. They aim to educate members on issues in healthcare, provide community service opportunities and fundraise for the international organization.
Harshpreet Kauris a sophomore majoring in pharmaceutical sciences. As a member of the diversity and inclusion committee at UGA DWB, she had a direct role in planning the event.
Kaur moved to Georgia from the Punjab state of India four years ago and has celebrated Holi her whole life. Kaur said Holi is one of her favorite holidays and she wanted attendees to learn about the festival’s role in Hinduism and Sikhism.
“Since most of the members in UGA Doctors Without Borders want to be future healthcare professionals, we believe that they would need … cultural awareness and cultural sensitivity,” Kaur said. “If … healthcare professionals are aware of cultural differences, they might be able to adjust their approach [to treating patients].”
UGA Doctors Without Borders also hosted events honoring Lunar New Year, Dia de Los Muertos and has one planned for Ramadan later in the semester, according to Kaur.
Though members and nonmembers alike were invited to attend, the crowd was mainly made up of members of UGA DWB. Guests at the event were asked to be vaccinated and wear masks.
“We are a healthcare-based organization. So we want everybody in the organization to be safe,” Kaur said.
Attendees left with either their hair and clothes speckled in vibrant colors or drenched in water. Most remarked that they were headed straight to the shower.
“When you wash out the powder [after the celebration], it's supposed to be like the blood of your enemies washing away from you so you rebirth and cleanse,” Shiv Narine, a freshman biology and psychology major said.