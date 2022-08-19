The University of Georgia hosts a variety of events each semester, but many go overlooked or unattended. With classes resuming and students settling into their routines, it can be easy to miss out on experiences that can be interesting and fun.
The Red & Black has compiled five often under-appreciated events offered at UGA this semester that students may not have heard about.
Tate movies
It may come as a surprise to some, but the Tate Student Center is home to a fully equipped movie theater with free showings available to students throughout the school year.
Located near the Bulldog Café, University Union, UGA’s student programming board, hosts several movie showings at the theater each month, usually on Friday and Saturday nights. Students get free admission to every movie with their UGA ID and snacks and drinks are allowed in, so there is no need to bring an oversized hoodie or purse.
While they are not always blockbuster films that you would find at other theaters, they are usually relatively new. Some movies coming up this semester are Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Black Phone and Elvis.
Keep an eye out for movie posters and dates posted outside of the theater, or on University Union calendars around Tate.
Yoga in the Galleries
It turns out that the peaceful setting of an art gallery can be the perfect place to hold a yoga class.
On the third Thursday evening of each month, the Georgia Museum of Art hosts Yoga in the Galleries. The event series is part of Third Thursday, a collaboration between the Georgia Museum of Art, Lamar Dodd School of Art and several other local art venues to showcase their exhibitions.
The classes are free and sanitized mats are provided to each attendee. The class is offered in-person, but there is also a virtual option. People of all skill levels are welcome to attend. In-person spots can be reserved by emailing gmoa-tours@uga.edu.
UGA Presents
For those interested in music and theater, UGA Presents maintains a full calendar of events at the Performing Arts Center and Fine Arts Theatre.
The offerings can range from dance performances and string quartets to gospel choirs and student ensemble concerts. Performers come from all over the world to perform at the PAC and students also regularly grace the stage.
Some shows to look forward to this semester include Kishi Bashi’s performance alongside the UGA Symphony Orchestra, Harlem Quartet and the holiday concert in December.
Many of the events held at the PAC have special student ticket prices and discounted rates are available for professional shows. A full calendar of events can be found on the PAC website.
Native Plant Sale
If you have a green thumb, check out the State Botanical Garden of Georgia’s native plant sale, where you can browse and purchase hundreds of different plant species native to Georgia.
From small plants to put on your desk to large garden pots, there is bound to be a plant for everyone. This year marks the 11th annual sale. The six day event spans the second and third weekends in October. It is held in the Mimsie Lanier Center for Native Plant Studies in the garden’s headquarters and will feature several plant experts to answer any questions you may have about your new plants.
Most of the plants on sale are grown at the garden, with a majority sprouted from locally sourced seeds. More information and specific dates can be found on the botanical garden website.
Dawgs After Dark
Hosted by University Union, Dawgs After Dark is a signature evening event held once a month in the Tate Student Center.
Each session has its own unique theme, the first of which is Disney Dawgs After Dark, which is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26 in the Tate Student Center. Each event will feature a variety of themed activities and giveaways, with snacks also provided.
The events are free to current students with the presentation of their UGA ID. Check University Union calendars online and around campus to find dates for each session.