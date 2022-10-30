Every year, University of Georgia Athletics history specialist, Jason Hasty, presents an exhibit through the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library that highlights a different aspect of the university’s sports history. This year, Hasty curated an exhibit titled “A Chance to Play: Title IX and Women’s Athletics at UGA.”
As the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX is celebrated in 2022, Hasty wanted to use the milestone to honor the vast success of UGA women’s athletics. The exhibit explores women’s sports from the 1920s through the implementation of Title IX in 1972 and also highlights some of UGA’s greatest female athletes and coaches.
“If you look at the history of women’s athletics here at Georgia, it is a history of sustained success. There have been over 100 individual and team national championships won by women here,” Hasty said. “Great players and great teams have come through. There is a tradition of excellence and success, and that should always be celebrated.”
One of the women Hasty celebrated in his exhibit is Teresa Edwards, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Edwards is also a four-time Olympic gold medalist.
Another featured athlete is Lisa Spain Short. Short was the first woman to receive a full tennis scholarship at UGA and was recently inducted into the ITA Women’s Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame.
“It’s not a hard job for me to…celebrate how awesome our women’s teams have been for the last 50 years and highlight some of the great athletes and coaches that we’ve had. It’s important that we remember and acknowledge these people for what they’ve done,” Hasty said.
When visiting the exhibit, it is touching to see women in UGA’s history being recognized in such a special way. As Hasty said, many sports tend to be overshadowed by football. This is especially the case in recent years with the football program’s success.
“A Chance to Play: Title IX and Women’s Athletics at UGA”, is a reminder that UGA athletics has many overlooked programs, especially women’s programs, that deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated.
John Frierson, a staff writer for the UGA Athletic Association, also contributed to the exhibit. He put his talent to use by writing the bio pieces that described the various female athletes featured in the exhibit.
“Once Title IX came into play, women’s sports at UGA has been phenomenal. So many national champions, so many Olympians and so many women have done extraordinary things here,” Frierson said.
“Every women’s sport is represented at the exhibit. I think it’s great that the special collections library has this ‘treasure trove’ of athletics memorabilia. One of the things I love is seeing Teresa Edwards’ Olympic uniform there – that is really cool.”
“A Chance to Play: Title IX and Women’s Athletics at UGA” will remain on display in the Rotunda Gallery of the Richard B. Russell Jr. Special Collections Libraries Building until May 2023 and is available for viewing during open hours — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Through the fall, there is a detailed tour of the exhibit given by Hasty on the Friday before each remaining home football game at 3 p.m. The tour is free and no prior registration is necessary.