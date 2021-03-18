In isolation, people have re-evaluated their methods of self-expression and changed the way they connect fashion and identity. With the the addition of face masks to their everyday wardrobes and virtual environments free of judgement, people have found new ways to express themselves.
Monica Sklar, assistant professor and liaison to the University of Georgia’s Historic Clothing and Textiles Collection, said isolation has allowed people to present themselves without fearing judgment from others.
“I teach popular culture and fashion,” Sklar said. “When polling my students, they seem to all indicate that this period of self-reflection and semi-isolation has made them hone in on who they are. They’re realizing that their dress is as much about them as it is context.”
The use of facial coverings to protect against the spread of COVID-19 has also reoriented how we express ourselves. Katalin Medvedev, a professor in the UGA textiles, merchandising and interiors department, said facial coverings restrict interpersonal communication.
“When you speak, you also want to see facial expressions,” Medvedev said. “[In masks] you don’t see the most vivid part of the face: the smile and laughter. You just see the eyes, and it’s difficult to see what another person thinks.”
‘Fashion meets function’
People can use masks to express a symbol of their identity. For example, masks can represent someone’s school and hometown or even display someone’s love for a certain artist or television show.
Masks have become a part of our daily lives, as much an accessory as earrings or glasses.
“People have started to find masks that are in their comfort zone,” Sklar said. “We’re not just buying any mask anymore, we’re buying the one that fits us. [Wearing masks has] transformed from functional to where fashion meets function.”
Now that they’re more common, masks can even be an indicator of wealth and status. Luxury brands, such as Burberry and Louis Vuitton, are selling masks for hundreds of dollars.
Clair McClure, a lecturer and undergraduate coordinator in the UGA textiles, merchandising and interiors department, said this trend fits into the “trickle-up” theory of fashion, where reputable runway shows and brands will co-opt popular streetwear to make a profit.
“[Brands say] it generates out of everyday people putting their own fashion together,” McClure said. “Everyone’s wearing them, so why don’t we make masks that they can buy from us?”
Masks and politics
In the past year, masks have sparked debates on freedom and individual rights. Medvedev said this is a cultural consequence, noting the U.S. has an individualist culture where it is harder to enforce universal face coverings.
“In western secular cultures, we generally don’t cover our face [in that way], and so [masks] felt like a hindrance to people where that was culturally unfamiliar,” Sklar said. “We were already expressing the way we choose to show our faces — the first and major thing that people see — and I think that’s what was disruptive to people.”
Choosing what mask you wear can make a statement, but choosing not to wear one at all can also turn heads. Medvedev said even wearing a mask incorrectly says something about the value you place on mask-wearing and its political implications.
“Mask wearing has so many political effects,” Medvedev said. “One can understand that people don’t want to deal with masks because historically they’ve been associated with things like disease and criminal activity, but it is also a statement today as a belief and trust in science and communal health. That’s controversial.”