“Blood, Sweat and Tears” has many definitions for many different people. Members of the Fashion Design Student Association had the opportunity to express their take on those three words through a fashion piece at their biannual fashion show at the Richard B. Russell Jr. Special Collections Library on Thursday.
With the theme of a macabre, Edgar Allen Poe aesthetic , designers had the artistic freedom to express themselves in any way they desired. Whether they took the show’s title, “Blood, Sweat and Tears,” literally or went with a broader mid-century gothic style or even used the theme to protest fast fashion, each of the 50 looks embodied the designers’ own unique vision.
“I think our designers are really creative and do a really good job of taking the theme and stretching it and fitting it, so not everything is the same but everything has a similar aesthetic,” Caroline Solomon, president of FDSA, said. “And so it’s just cool to see the way that your idea of the theme contrasts with other people’s idea of the theme but it still all works together.”
For Solomon, senior environmental economics and management and Russian double major, fashion is less of a career and more of a hobby, but her interest in sewing and designing blossomed at a young age. She sees FDSA as her creative outlet.
FDSA is an organization for any student interested in fashion design, modeling, photography, makeup or hair. The club goes on field trips and hosts workshops for people to expand their fashion knowledge. Their main event, however, is a fashion show put on at the end of each semester.
“Blood, Sweat and Tears” kicked off with a social hour before the show, where attendees could converse with designers, enjoy refreshments and browse through clothing that vendors were selling. The show began with an individual walk, with models spaced far apart, then went into a group walk, where models walked close together to showcase the overall aesthetic of the show. The show concluded with a final runthrough, where designers joined their looks on the runway.
The models came from on-campus agencies such as The Agency and Bold. Many were friends of the designers or even designed pieces themselves.
Jackson Dallas, junior fashion merchandising major, designed for his first time in the fashion show and created the first look displayed at the event. His goal was to bring “familiarity to the unfamiliar” through his look, portraying an almost medieval but modern take on old century gothic. Dallas recalled his time of living in Vienna, Austria as inspiration for the look.
“Vienna has this very historical, artistic, theme to the whole city. But within that, there is this very rugged, distressed, deconstructed look, and I think I was trying to incorporate that in there,” Dallas said.
Not only was it Dallas’ first semester in FDSA, but he also recently switched his major to fashion merchandising. It wasn’t until he took Professor Beth Weigle’s fundamental fashion merchandising class when he discovered it was what he wanted to do. Dallas said the intrinsic community was what attracted him to the program, and now he reaps the rewards of seeing his look embodied in the show.
“Having this object in front of me that’s this beautiful representation of all the work that I’ve put in, I don’t even know if I have good words to describe it,” Dallas said. “It is exhilarating, terrifying and honestly just fascinating. It’s so lovely having something that is all of my work just in one spot.”
Ainsley Cole, junior fashion merchandising major, was a vendor at the fashion show for her clothing brand, Endare. Cole sells clothes, accessories and jewelry that she upcycles, or makes herself from thrifted clothing. She designed for the show last semester, but now is just a spectator.
“[My favorite part of the show is] just everybody’s creativity,” Cole said. “Because when I think of certain themes, I might have my way of thinking and then I’ll see someone else’s, and [think] that’s completely different than what I thought, so it’s really interesting.”
Throughout the dark colors of the show, a bright sensation of creativity was depicted in each look. As attendees applauded each design, it seemed obvious that the designers put their blood, sweat and tears into transforming their ideas into artwork to be displayed on the runway.