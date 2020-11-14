On Friday, Nov. 20, the Fashion Design Student Association at the University of Georgia will premiere its fall runway show, featuring looks designed from its very own members and executive team.
The show will be filmed on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the UGA intramural fields parking deck and will be edited by a team of videographers. The final product will debut on the UGA Fashion Design Student Association's YouTube channel on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
This year’s fall show will showcase the theme “The Unconventional Met Gala,” which will feature designs constructed of unconventional and upcycled materials. In addition, each model will also sport a coordinating face mask that goes with their look.
Senior and president of FDSA Parker Sylvester said inspiration for this theme came from the organization’s collective love for the show Project Runway. Each season, Project Runway often showcases an episode in which contestants are tasked with creating a look completely out of unconventional materials, Sylvester said.
“[This year’s show] is a fun way for designers to get really creative, and we've never done anything like it before,” Sylvester, a marketing and fashion merchandising double major, said.
Sylvester said that the idea for the show’s theme originally was going to be used in the club’s spring 2020 fashion show. However, this event was canceled halfway through the semester due to COVID-19. Since many of their members had already started designing looks, FDSA decided to keep the theme for the fall show.
Over the summer, Sylvester said she was hopeful that she and her team would get to host a live show come fall. However, when it was determined that it would still no longer be safe to hold an in-person event, Sylvester said FSDA went straight into plan B.
“A lot of actual high-end fashion brands have done virtual runway shows for fashion shows this year,” Sylvester said. “So, we thought it would be a cool idea for us to try and do, and that’s where we came to the idea for the video.”
Though the planning process for this show has differed from years past, Sylvester said prepping for the virtual event went smoother than expected. At first, Sylvester was concerned there would be a shortage of designers due to drop-offs in club meeting attendance. But to her surprise, FSDA received 26 designs — a perfect amount for a full show, Sylvester said.
Another positive with the show’s virtual format was a huge turnout in models, Sylvester said. She accounts this increase to the lack of pressure associated with keeping a straight face on the runway, as each model will wear a face covering, and presence of a live audience.
Senior and vice president of FSDA, Morgan Young, has served as the show’s model coordinator for the past two years. She said that one aspect of the virtual show she is excited about is that viewers will get to see the models runway walks and outfits from various angles.
In addition to the video editing, Young said she hopes the show demonstrates to viewers how hard FSDA has worked to find a creative outlet given the circumstances. Though she considers fashion merchandising to be a relatively small major, Young hopes FSDA can showcase the department’s impactful and creative capabilities through this show.
“We’ve really tried to get creative and get around the current situation so we can still put on shows in the safest way possible,” Young, a fashion merchandising major, said. “Fashion merchandising is a small major, so we want to let everyone know that we’re here and we’re doing big things.”