For most college freshmen, their biggest hurdles are managing their classes and newfound independence. For University of Georgia freshman Caroline Cronin, these responsibilities are balanced with pursuing a career in music. Cronin’s first single, “Stay Another Night,” was released on Dec. 3.
In her hometown of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Cronin’s love for music began.
“I grew up playing piano and my dad taught me guitar. I started taking voice lessons in sixth grade, but I was so bad at writing music. I couldn't write my own songs. All I could do was cover songs, and my voice coach tried to get me to write stuff with her,” Cronin said.
After struggling to translate her feelings to lyrics, a personal experience led Cronin to truly find her voice.
“I went through a pretty unique experience my sophomore and junior year: a pretty tough relationship. I didn't know how to express my feelings to my family, friends and even to myself. I randomly picked up my guitar one day and started writing music and I've been writing ever since,” Cronin said.
Katy Lauerman is a freshman intended marketing and real estate major at UGA and one of Cronin’s closest hometown friends. Lauerman has watched Cronin make music for a number of years.
“Caroline … started doing shows at a local cafe in the downtown area of our hometown, where all of our friends would go,” Lauerman said. “Going to her singing shows was a big thing. About two years ago, she decided that she wanted to take music seriously… It started as a hobby and then developed into something she realized she was really good at.”
As a criminal justice major, the contrast between Cronin’s interests could not be more apparent. Adjusting to college has been hard for her, but having a full music setup in her apartment makes music more accessible to her in her free time.
Lauerman understands the difficulty in adjusting, but said that Cronin has adjusted seamlessly from her perspective.
“Balancing school has honestly been easier than she anticipated in the first place. But I think that inspiration is almost easier when you're so busy. Even mental blocks in college have helped her grow as an artist,” Lauerman said.
Cronin’s soft pop sound beautifully illustrates vulnerability. As a songwriter, a significant inspiration for Cronin is the work of Maisie Peters. The British singer-songwriter uses lyrics to create a compelling narrative.
“Maisie Peters focuses on what she's saying in her songs and I really look up to what she says in her music. Not only does she have a great voice, but the way she words things is something I hope to do in my music,” Cronin said.
“Stay Another Night” is a song that is very special to Cronin. On top of it being her debut single, it the the first song she worked on with her Minnesota producer, Steven Helvig at Helvig Productions.
“[Writing ‘Stay Another Night’] was the first time in my life that I felt like I was ready to let someone in again,” Cronin said.
“The thing that makes my music special, at least to me, is that it's about what I'm saying when I'm singing. It’s an emphasis on the songwriting. My words are a huge part of how I can express my emotions. I put a lot of time into making sure my words are right, even if it's too much time.”
Lauerman is a great supporter of Cronin as a friend and artist.
“I'm so excited to see where her music takes her as a person. It'll be so rewarding for her to see her hard work pay off considering this has become such a big part of her life and such a big outlet for her. Producing something and seeing her work come to life is so personally rewarding. She has come so far as a person,” Lauerman said.
With her single and future releases, Cronin hopes to speak to the hearts of those struggling.
“When I'm listening to my music, after coming out of a really hard situation, I know that I'm okay. Music is so important — it can change someone’s life,” Cronin said.