Stories of survival and courage were showcased at the University of Georgia Global Health Union’s film screening of “City of Joy” on Feb. 19 at the Tate Theater.
Welcoming a crowd of about 50 students, GHU executive members offered a free UGA GHU t-shirt as they talked to students about the organization's platform to facilitate global health discussion.
“City of Joy” is a Netflix documentary about a leadership community in the Democratic Republic of Congo that supports women who have suffered from sexual violence and teaches them to be leaders.
Following the lives of Congolese gynecologist Dr. Denis Mukwege, playwright and activist Eve Ensler and Belgian-Congolese human-rights activist Christine Schuler Deschryver, “City of Joy” takes viewers through what led the three to create the City of Joy community in Bukavu, Congo.
“City of Joy” not only tells the story of three people who came together to help suffering women, but the documentary also shines light on the countless stories of rape survivors, war victims and abused children.
“I feel like it’s so easy to be in Athens and not really have to worry about these problems, but there are people everyday facing violence and rape,” said Alli Busbee, a junior at UGA and GHU’s marketing executive. “I’m really excited that we’re showing this movie to the people of UGA and Athens.”
Not only did GHU host an informative experience by screening “City of Joy,” the student organization called upon the attendees to take action.
Savannah Farr, GHU co-founder and executive of external communications, said GHU is trying to get around 250 UGA students to sign a petition to send to District 8 Congressman Austin Scott in partnership with the International Justice Mission. The petition is to advocate for the Georgia House of Representatives to add allocation in the 2021 budget to help stop human trafficking.
“You’re basically telling your government representatives that you care about violence against the poor, human trafficking and sexual violence like what we saw today,” Farr said. “By signing this form, it will request your representatives to advocate for funding in 2021 budget to go towards anti-trafficking around the world.”
