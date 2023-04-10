The University of Georgia Golf Course is par for the course on their environmental programming. Located on Riverbend Road, the course is now a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses awarded the course for its environmental commitment as a protected area for wildlife.
The UGA Golf Course has expanded native vegetation, removed invasive plant species, provided quality wildlife habitat and conducted water quality testing, accomplishments that satisfied certification requirements.
According to Audubon International, a nonprofit environmental education organization, golf courses have a reputation for harming the environment. Their impacts include polluting water with pesticides and fertilizers, disrupting natural ecosystems, fragmenting wildlife habitats and replacing plants with non-native species.
However, golf courses also offer a unique opportunity for sustainability as a protected natural area. They can preserve natural landscapes in urban areas, support native wildlife, protect and filter water, improve air quality and more.
UGA’s golf course, in achieving accreditation from Audubon International, has shown a commitment to these opportunities for sustainability.
The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses serves to assist golf courses in protecting natural resources and preserving and enhancing wildlife habitats all over the world with. Audubon International has certified over 900 courses globally.
The 18-hole golf course is operated by the UGA's Division of Auxiliary Services and is open to the public. According to their website, the facility is regarded as one of the best collegiate golf courses in the country. With their latest certification, the course has hit yet another ace.