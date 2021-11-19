A well-dressed audience gathered inside of Ciné on Thursday evening to view the premiere of a multimedia project titled “Identity through Sound,” created by pianist and University of Georgia graduate student Zaira Castillo.
The project showcased five piano pieces all penned by local composers from various racial and ethnic backgrounds, which were played by Castillo. Short documentaries were shown alongside each piece where the composers shared stories about their upbringings and how their identities have impacted their musical journeys.
The project aims to start conversations on the need for more acknowledgment and showcasing of underrepresented people within the classical contemporary field.
Castillo said she has been putting together the project for over a year and crafted the documentaries detailing the composers’ stories to make the piano pieces more personal to the audience.
“Oftentimes when you go to a piano recital, you don't really get to know the person you're listening to. You just listen to music, which is great, but I wanted to do more than just that,” Castillo said.
At 7 p.m. the event kicked off, drawing a lively crowd to the movie theater. After an introduction from Castillo, the lights faded and the first documentary and performance began.
The five pieces that were performed were “Alight” by Christopher Hernandez, “R(apt)ure” by Ayako Pederson-Takeda, “For it is Our First Universe” by Pedram Diba, “Easy Burdens” by Caitlin Santos and “Rhapsody for a Home” by Claudia Beroukhim. Castillo played each with a distinct, unique style.
Attendee Francisco Araujo, a music composition doctoral student, praised Castillo’s performances and was glad that the project blended both music and cinema while highlighting living composers in the classical contemporary field.
“It’s a very beautiful project to do pieces that are from living composers because sometimes people don’t pay enough attention to living composers,” Araujo said.
Once the last performance ended, Castillo and the five composers were met with a standing ovation from the audience. Soon after, the floor was opened for questions about the project.
Several questions were posed about the composers’ process of creating their pieces, further revealing how their individual backgrounds played a part in the compositions. One audience member asked Diba about the inclusion of audio such as electronic music within his piece, which he said was gathered from his hometown in Iran.
Following the Q&A, Castillo capped the night off by expressing her gratitude for both Ciné’s and the audience’s support.
“At first it was really unclear to me what exactly it was that I was trying to make happen … I had a lot of ideas,” Castillo said. “I'm just really happy that it all ended up coming together.”