Lift Music Fund was created to help make musical achievement more accessible and diverse. Emily Eng, founder and executive director of Lift Music Fund and University of Georgia graduate student in conducting, noticed almost all performers in classical music were white. In order to make music more accessible to Black, Latinx and Native American performers, she started the Lift Music Fund.
Outside of more obvious costs like instruments, lessons and transportation, there are hidden costs of music such as replacement strings or mouthpieces and other maintenance costs, Eng said.
Eng said although the idea for the grant came from lack of representation and equity in the classical genre, applicants are not required to be classical musicians. The only application requirements are the applicant be in the age range of 11-22 years old and identify as Black, Latinx or Native American.
Eng came up with the idea for the fund over the summer because she had more free time after no longer being able to conduct at concerts since in-person concerts were canceled, she said. Eng said she felt like she needed to use her time to do something to make the world better.
The monthly grants provided by Lift Music Fund can be up to $250 a month and are meant to cover the “hidden costs” of music because that amount of money can’t cover something large like class tuition, Eng said.
“Maybe [a student] needs a mouthpiece and that’s like $150,” Eng said. “And while that might not be a ton, for a student whose family is trying to get food on the table, that is a financial barrier.”
In an Instagram post titled “Music, Race, and Socioeconomic Status,” Lift Music Fund dives into why the grants are specifically for Black, Latinx and Native American students as well as the disparities those communities face when it comes to access to music.
For example, the post describes some statistics such as “the probability of poverty in schools with high concentrations of Black and Latinx students is almost six times as high when compared to schools with high percentages of white students.” Also, low-SES schools are less likely to offer music programs.
Since “music comes out of a place of privilege,” Eng said she wanted to make sure Lift Music Fund’s mantra and mission focused on closing the equity gap in music education.
One way the fund raises money for grants is through its mini-concert series. Eng decided to use the mini-concerts as a fundraiser because many musicians aren’t able to perform right now. This gives those performers an opportunity to “acknowledge their privilege and speak from a place of gratitude.” It is also a way for musicians to use their music for “social good,” Eng said.
The deadline for the first round of monthly grants is Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.