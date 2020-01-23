University of Georgia alum and former reporter for the Charlotte Observer Tommy Tomlinson spoke about his health journey in his new book, “The Elephant in the Room,” at a book event hosted by Avid Bookshop on Jan. 22.
“The Elephant in the Room” follows Tomlinson through his early relationship with food and his eventual weight-loss journey after deciding to make a drastic change to the lifestyle he was leading.
To a crowd of two dozen attendees at Avid Bookshop, Tomlinson explained that he told his agent he was constantly navigating his “whole life around being a fat guy” three years before beginning to write the book. When his agent encouraged him to write a book about his lifelong battle with food, Tomlinson said he initially couldn’t do it because he was scared how his family and friends would perceive him.
Everything changed for Tomlinson when he wrote a story for ESPN about NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen. Tomlinson said Lorenzen is one of the biggest quarterbacks anyone has ever seen and he’s often referred to as the “Pillsbury Throwboy.” While writing about Lorenzen, Tomlinson realized how much they both had in common.
“We always ate to celebrate when things go well and we always ate to soothe ourselves when things go bad,” Tomlinson said. The striking similarity between Lorenzen and himself is what inspired Tomlinson to start writing “The Elephant in the Room.”
Born into a big family from Brunswick, Tomlinson explained his southern family’s relationship with food. He was taught unhealthy habits with food at a young age, which he carried into his adult life, Tomlinson said. As he read from an excerpt in his book, Tomlinson details the selection of “fried foods and buttery carbs” his family would often consume.
At his peak weight, Tomlinson said he weighed the equivalent of two adult men and one 10 year old boy. Tomlinson lightheartedly told the audience that he’s “ditched the 10 year old boy” but the older men are harder to kick off.
Vicki Michaelis, director of Grady Sports at UGA who was in attendance at the event, said she could see how well Tomlinson connects with people. Similar to Tomlinson, Michaelis has a background as a sports journalist. She said, as journalists who are used to talking about other people’s vulnerabilities, it can be hard to open up about our own personal vulnerabilities.
“Yeah, the book is about me but I do hope, as you read, you see something about yourself in there,” Tomlinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.