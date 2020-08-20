After Ellis Flurry watched recent events unfold due to COVID-19 and saw the differences between people who choose to wear masks and those who don’t. The University of Georgia graduate from Athens, took a romantic spin on mask-wearing in his short comedy video “The Way She Wears It.”
The video features a woman partaking in everyday tasks while wearing a mask with a voiceover of a man’s voice describing how attracted he is to her mask-wearing techniques. The man praises her and expresses how his favorite feature about her is how she chooses to wear a mask while using a whisper-like voice.
“When I see that ruffled, baby blue shield of fabric and those intricate laces so delicately wrapped around her ears, it’s pure bliss,” the male narrator said in the video.
Flurry received his inspiration for the video in June when he noticed people “stopped caring about the virus as much,” and weren’t wearing masks as often. He was relieved to see people actually wear a mask and even found it somewhat attractive, he said.
Flurry took a romantic spin on the public health subject after he realized “being a decent human” was attractive to him and would be a good comedy idea, he said.
As a recent graduate of the entertainment and media studies program at UGA and an Athens resident, Flurry noticed college students who could have an impact on the spread of the coronavirus and geared the video toward them by featuring fraternity houses and young partiers.
“I hope college students see this and remember to consider their surroundings and who their potential actions could affect,” Flurry said. “I just want people to know that [masks] are effective for protecting others and it’s not that hard [to wear one].”
Flurry saw the comedic style of the video as a way to “make people laugh” and address a public health concern at the same time.
“Sometimes it’s tough to get important information across to some people because many people are dead set on who they trust and who they don’t,” Flurry said. “If you can give them information and make them laugh, your credibility can go up and they might trust you more.”
