University of Georgia alumni George Hirsch Jr. and mother Carrie Hirsch released their second book, “The College Woman’s Cookbook,” a sequel to “The College Man’s Cookbook.” Available on sites such as Amazon and Etsy beginning in early May, the book comes equipped with 100 different recipes to prepare while on a student budget.
Serving as a guide for busy students making-do in small kitchens, the mother and son duo knew after they published “The College Man’s Cookbook” that it was only a matter of time before they would create their second cookbook together.
“We had such success with the first cookbook,” George Hirsch said. “Based on feedback that college men were not the only ones in need of help in the kitchen once they’re off their meal plan, we published ‘The College Woman’s Cookbook’ last month.”
“The College Woman’s Cookbook” is more complex with additional ingredients, Carrie Hirsch said. The recipes are also a bit lighter with more focus on salads.
Aiming to keep the recipes healthy, the chapters range from grab-and-go recipes to meals for date nights.
“The ones I think will get the most usage on a day to day basis are the quick smoothies in the morning,” George Hirsch said.
George Hirsch added that another favorite recipe of his was the black bean burger because it is a healthy substitute for beef burgers, but with an almost indiscernible difference in taste.
“Talking to all of my girl friends, on a day to day basis they’d much rather eat a really good Greek salad than a chicken parmesan sub at 12 p.m. between classes,” George Hirsch said in explanation of the sequel’s lighter recipes.
This realization led George and Carrie Hirsch to utilize the bones of the last cookbook, but change the content within it.
“We wanted to have another crack at it and try to make it that much better on the second go around, to challenge ourselves to come up with all these new recipes,” George Hirsch said.
Not only was it an opportunity for the mother-son duo to hone their skills, this second project also served as a bonding activity for the two.
Despite working for the Brooklyn Nets in New York and his mother being in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the co-authors made things work by communicating virtually and occasionally by travel.
“We were constantly testing and retesting recipes –– coming up with new ideas together and always asking others to test the recipes to be extra sure they were clear and user friendly,” Carrie Hirsch wrote in an email.
The final product took a little over a year to finish from the formation of the first recipe to the release date, standing in stark comparison to the three year journey that was “The College Man’s Cookbook.”
As for future cookbooks, George Hirsch said they plan to focus on the two books for now, but there is a chance they will come back to the drawing board for additional sequels.
“My mom texted me probably the day after we launched ‘The College Woman’s Cookbook' and said we should do a college vegetarian cookbook,” George Hirsch said. “I was like, ‘This is so much fun, but let’s just launch this one and ride with this for a little bit.’ I have to give props to my mom because she is always a, ‘What’s next?’ type of person.”