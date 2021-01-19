The Lounge Gallery at the Lyndon House Arts Center showcases quarterly solo exhibitions by emerging creatives in the early stages of their careers. In these exhibits, the featured artists are given the opportunity to showcase wall-bound works in media, alternating from drawing and painting to photography and printmaking.
The next artist to be showcased in The Lounge Gallery will be University of Georgia graduate student Victoria Dugger, who will present her new exhibit, “Mind the Body: Works by Victoria Dugger,” on Jan. 22. “Mind the Body” will be made up entirely of gouache on paper paintings and will be open until April 3.
Assistant Curator at the Lyndon House and the curator of Dugger’s show Lilly McEachern said the purpose of The Lounge Gallery program is to put a spotlight on local, emerging professionals who are just beginning their careers. McEachern had a specific show theme in mind when she came across Dugger’s work.
“I wanted to make something that was a meditation on our ego versus how we present ourselves externally, and I thought that Victoria was a great artist and her work really aligned with that sort of theme,” McEachern said. “It is so much about the physical body and thinking about it more in a cerebral way and not the conventional terms.”
Dugger creates her work through an ecofeminist lens that centers around her personal experiences with disability, race and gender.
“I explore disability and ecofeminism with the intention to connect the domination of nature [and] animals to society’s intentional and continued marginalization of who and what is deemed the ‘other,’” Dugger said.
Dugger said a few of her pieces are reinterpretations of historically famous artworks, such as “Girl with the Pearl Earring” and the “Mona Lisa." These reimaginings bring in themes such as different standards of beauty and different identities.
McEachern believes Dugger’s work allows for exploration into the significance of the human body, especially in terms of today’s political and social climate.
“Obviously, we have so much violence and tumultuous racism that happens in this country and the body is so central to that,” McEachern said. “It’s just our physical bodies, but we’re really fighting over [them].”
Dugger said she hopes that people will be able to relate to her work and be reminded of their collective humanity, despite the multitude of surface level differences.
“I think I just really want people to recognize that we’re all human,” Dugger said. “I just hope people are able to see themselves in the work and experience some kind of emotional intent out of it that they can relate to.”