From living on a boat in New York to a trailer in California, University of Georgia master of fine arts student Luka Carter has experienced quite a few places that have sparked his creativity.
As a second year graduate student, Carter is still exploring the Athens art scene, but he has already made himself known. Most notably, he was selected as one of seven artists for the Athens Mural Alley project. Leading up to this accolade, Carter’s journey has been nothing short of interesting.
From Los Angeles to Athens
Carter grew up in Los Angeles where he said he was surrounded by communities of artists. Though he was always interested in art and turned to it for its therapeutic benefits during high school, it wasn’t until he went to college in Colorado that he decided to pursue art as a career path.
“I went initially thinking that I was going to major in history,” Carter said. “And then I took an art class while I was in college and kind of had this moment of realization where I was like, ‘Oh, I really want to be an artist, and I’m the happiest and most fulfilled when I'm making art.’”
After completing his undergraduate tenure at Colorado College, Carter lived nomadically for a few years. He lived on a boat in New York for three years and even returned to his home state in California, this time to the city of Bolinas, and lived in a trailer.
Carter said the “simplicity” of these living situations and lifestyles provided him the freedom to be around other artists and make art himself. Eventually, though, the logistics of work took up too much of his time, keeping him from dedicating himself to art. That’s what then pushed him to return to school and apply to UGA.
“I really just want[ed] the time and the space to just be making art and pursuing that. And so that's kind of how I made the decision to come here [to UGA],” Carter said. “I had never really been to the south before or to Georgia or anything like that. It was sort of like a whim moment.”
Getting creative in quarantine
When COVID-19 hit in March of last year, Carter had only been at UGA for about six months. The campus art studios closed, which was upsetting since one of the things Carter looked forward to in coming to UGA was having a large space to create art.
So Carter turned to more simple practices during quarantine — the most important of which was turning back to his sketchbooks.
“For me, the sketchbook is this way of capturing and remembering some of the more mundane but beautiful aspects of life,” Carter said. “I think … when things are more difficult, people try to forget what happens during those times, and I was really interested in kind of going back through my sketchbook over the course of quarantine, and finding these different images that I had drawn and sort of compiling [them].”
The isolation of quarantine and the sources of comfort Carter turned to served as inspiration for his mural for the Athens Mural Alley Project. The project will be a series of seven mural paintings, each created by a different artist, that will be mounted to the walls along the alley between West Clayton Street and West Washington Street in downtown Athens, according to a March 2021 press release by the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services department.
Carter hopes to capture the more positive and unprecedented consequences of isolation in his mural, such as the need to slow down and honor the human connection. Didi Dunphy, the program supervisor at the Lyndon House Arts Center, said Carter’s vision was one of the main reasons he was chosen as one of the mural artists.
“We were all grasping onto the things that made us want to feel alright, like everything is A-OK,” Dunphy said. “Many of those things are really common simple things like human connection, you know, smiling at someone. So I found that [Carter’s] work was empathetic.”
Carter’s mural is an extension of his artistic thought process as of late, which centers on the subversion of capitalism. He said the creation of art is somewhat reliant on unstructured time and artistic autonomy. And because of the pandemic, Carter and other artists have had newfound free time to create at their own pace and deeply channel their creative thoughts
“Everything kind of stopped for a second and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, what am I gonna do? My day isn't completely regimented for me anymore, and I'm stuck at home and I don't have all of these distractions,’” Carter said. “There's something that's really beautiful about, as humans, having to just sit with ourselves. Even though it can be difficult or scary sometimes.”
Creating art with any medium
While many artists have one or two preferred mediums they like to work with, Carter’s taste is vast and expansive. He works with zines, furniture, tattoos, ceramics, installations, paints and more.
“If there's an opportunity that presents itself for me to use something, I like to think about it as a usable item,” Carter said. “I think there's also something really special about rearranging traffic cones in a pattern that you find on the side of the road … I'm open to really any sort of medium at any point.”
Carter still has another year of school at UGA, but afterwards his only hope is to continue making art.
“I've basically just kind of been trying to focus solely on making work and being good to the people around me,” Carter said. “And so far that's treated me quite well in terms of offering more opportunities and chances to make art, which is what I want to do.”