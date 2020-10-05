University of Georgia graduates Todd and Jennifer Sapp, along with Leah and Ross Fuller, put together a business in August named BioSafe Cleaning Solutions. They thought this would be a productive way to help Athens fight COVID-19.
BioSafe Solutions is completely local and uses electrostatic disinfectants filled with environmentally-safe solutions. The business is centered around helping Athens stay healthy and to give people an environment they can feel safe in.
“Getting your home professionally disinfected really just lets you breathe,” Jennifer Sapp said.
Ranging from student organizations to family homes, BioSafe has cleaned a multitude of residences. Recently, BioSafe has focused on sorority houses to help keep the environment COVID-free. Jennifer Sapp, a former member of Alpha Delta Pi at the UGA, reached out to the Greek Life Office which then shared information of their services to the individual houses. She said BioSafe usually cleans about a handful of residential and commercial homes every week.
Jennifer Sapp said business has been profitable. Things have been a little more hectic than usual due to Greek Life recruitment recently ending, with more Greek students entering the houses. However, she said the houses have been diligent about spraying their rooms often and keeping things clean.
Even without BioSafe services, Sapp said the houses have already been limiting the number of people allowed in at a time, sanitizing multiple touch points throughout the day and some have even installed new air filters.
The disinfectant BioSafe uses is so gentle, students are encouraged to leave their laptop screens open while the business sprays their room, Jennifer Sapp said. There are no chlorine, phosphates, harmful chemicals or fumes in the disinfectant. It is also non-abrasive, non-corrosive and non-flammable.
Laura Wilfong, a recent customer of BioSafe, said the company helped her disinfect her home as well as her daughter’s. In early August, Wilfong learned of the service through relatives. She received a call from BioSafe offering a disinfecting job the same day her daughter tested positive for COVID-19. BioSafe then went to spray her daughter’s home and sprayed Wilfong’s home as well.
Wilfong said the four owners were polite, organized and clean. They also followed up with her quickly on the phone and were punctual, she said.
"Disinfecting your home and surfaces that you often touch is something people do if they have the time, but a lot of people don't own a sprayer or the chemicals needed,” Jennifer Sapp said. “We can give people the peace of mind that they want by professionally disinfecting their home."
Todd and Jennifer Sapp said they love living and working in Athens. Fellow co-owners of BioSafe, Leah and Ross Fuller, also love it and are very involved within the medical community which sparked the creation of BioSafe. Ross Fuller is a Nurse Anesthetist, and Leah Fuller is a Physician's Assistant outside of working with the company.
“[We] all love Athens and raising our families here, and want to see everybody thriving and staying healthy," Jennifer Sapp said.
