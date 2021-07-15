As University of Georgia students prepare for the almost complete easing of COVID-19 restrictions on campus, anxiety about returning to normalcy may start to arise.
Effective May 13, 2021, UGA updated its coronavirus guidance to say that fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to socially distance or wear masks. Unvaccinated individuals are still “strongly encouraged” to social distance when possible and wear masks while inside, according to the UGA COVID-19 response website.
“If you are fully vaccinated, your risk of contracting COVID-19 is small, and if you do become infected, your chance of severe infection is very low,” wrote senior director of medical services at the University Health Center Dale Green in an email.
Despite the vaccine providing increased protection, it may still be difficult for some to transition back to “normalcy” after a year of fear and isolation.
Experts say it’s a common phenomenon for people to feel uncomfortable going mask-less in public after months of regular use, according to an NBC-2 article. Putting on a mask every day is a habit that many became accustomed to, and regular habits can be hard to break.
Green, UGA psychology professor Emily Mouliso and University Health Center healthy relationship and sexual health coordinator Camilla Herndon provide individuals with some helpful tips and advice to cope with the return to campus this fall.
Implement healthy practices
For those struggling with anxiety about contracting the virus or infecting others, the overarching recommendation to reduce the risk and return to pre-pandemic activities is to get vaccinated as soon as possible, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Talk to your doctor about any health concerns you have for yourself or others,” Herndon wrote in an email. “Lower your risk by getting vaccinated. Notice the social norms of those around you and engage in ways that make you feel comfortable and safe when you venture out in public.”
Although vaccines provide protection against the virus, there is still a small risk of infection. The risk may vary from person to person depending on health backgrounds and the impact a possible infection could have, Mouliso said.
“I don't want people to necessarily feel like any anxiety in this situation is unreasonable,” Mouliso said. “There is still risk, and there's more risk for some people. Each person really needs to think, evaluate their own situation and determine what level of risk they are encountering if they want to go inside with or without a mask.”
Vaccination or not, it is always smart to wash hands after social encounters and avoid sharing food and beverages with others, Green wrote in an email.
Practice self-care
As more and more people return to normal activities, some individuals and students may feel pressure to follow suit before they are comfortable. Mouliso recommended for individuals to listen to their feelings and do what feels best for them.
“In the long term, repeated exposure is probably going to be the most effective at reducing anxiety or discomfort,” Mouliso said. “However, that doesn't mean that you should feel pressure to throw yourself into every possible social engagement right away.”
Herndon advised not fighting against social exhaustion and identifying the triggers that may cause it.
“Adjust your expectations and recognize that socializing may look different now that the world has evolved,” Herndon wrote. “Pace yourself by starting with small gatherings of people you feel safe with before diving into larger gatherings.”
Additionally, Herndon said taking the time to care for oneself when alone can ease the experience of being around others again.
“Identify self-care practices that help you recharge: taking a nap, eating a meal alone, or watching a favorite TV show,” Herndon wrote. “If you feel comfortable, explain to those close to you that social interactions can be tiring for you. Let them know that you need alone time and you’ll reconnect when you feel restored.”
Know you are not alone
Both Herndon and Mouliso emphasized individuals currently feeling discomfort about the new changes on campus should remember they are not alone in their struggles.
“We all spend a lot of energy thinking about, ‘Are people going to notice my behavior?’ But you forget that everyone is kind of engaged in that same dialogue in their own head,” Mouliso said. “Remind yourself, ‘If I feel anxious in this situation, probably everybody else does, too.’”
For those struggling or anticipating a difficult transition in the fall, the Health Promotion Department offers free Wellness Coaching to adjust to campus and manage stress and anxiety.
“Take care of yourself,” Mouliso said. “We want to balance these things — it's not all or nothing.”