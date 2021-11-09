The average student at the University of Georgia is no stranger to the constant bombardment of fundraising posts on social media from members of countless charity organizations and clubs.
UGA HEROs is challenging the status quo with an ambitious attempt to shake things up for nonprofits on campus. HEROs will be branching out by putting on a benefit concert in an effort to raise money for their organization.
The concert will be held at the Southern Brewing Company on Nov. 11 with performances from several different musical artists and bands. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, but anyone with a UGA student ID will be able to get a ticket at the door for $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
In attendance will be local acts including indie pop rock artist Sarah Mootz, alternative band Lighthearted and alt-rock group A.D. Blanco.
UGA HEROs is a “student-run organization at UGA which works to improve the quality of life for children affected and infected by HIV/AIDS,” according to their website. With the money they raise, HEROs works to provide the kids they serve with unforgettable live experiences, showing them that HIV/AIDS does not define them.
The director of member relations Sydney Briner, a senior biology major at UGA, is just one of the members who worked tirelessly to make sure this benefit concert could happen.
“This event is important because it’s changing the notion of what fundraisers can look like for non-profits at UGA,” Briner said. “You see a lot of the same social media based fundraising, but this is a super creative way to fundraise for an important cause and get local artists involved.”
Because the planning was so logistics heavy, UGA HEROs enlisted the help of Aubrey Entertainment, a concert and music promotion business that works with all different kinds of artists and venues in the Athens community.
Elise Kim, recruitment chair for UGA HEROs and a junior international affairs and journalism major, proposed the idea of a concert, stemming from her love of live music.
Briner said that when Kim pitched the idea, everyone knew immediately how much potential there was to do something unique and beneficial.
“It took some convincing to get other people on board, but seeing it all together is honestly inspiring and a good reminder that if you have an idea, no matter how crazy it may seem, go for it,” Briner said.
Cooper Hanft, the director of communications and a senior digital marketing and international business major, said that HEROs has the responsibility of being present in the Athens community in addition to interacting with and supporting the UGA community.
“HIV/AIDS isn’t talked about enough, and there is still a lot of misunderstanding surrounding it — so it’s important for us to expand our scope outside of just being present on campus at UGA,” Hanft said.
According to Hanft, fundraising events like these are incredibly impactful for the organization because about 96% of the kids they serve come from households that make less than $10,000 annually.
“The benefit concert is such an exciting event because it is representative of our new philosophy that better member engagement leads to better fundraising. The more exciting events and fundraisers we can put on for our members, the more they’ll stay engaged with HEROs and fundraise alongside us,” Hanft said.
Some of the things that UGA HEROs does with the profits they raise is put on a summer camp for their children, buy them school supplies and holiday gifts, pair them up with mentors, talk to them about their future goals and more.
The concert provides the chance for attendants to support a cause while also enjoying local live music.