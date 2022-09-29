The 30 days between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 are dedicated each year to recognizing and honoring the contributions of Hispanic and Latinx people in the United States — a subpopulation that makes up only 6.3% of the University of Georgia’s student body.
Despite their disproportionately small representation at UGA — 18.7% of Georgians are Hispanic — the Hispanic and Latinx students have created a thriving ecosystem of groups and organizations.
One of these groups is the Hispanic and Latino Law Students Association. The organization strives to build a safe space for students of any background, ethnicity, native language or race to feel comfortable in law school.
Second-year law student Laura Jimenez Garcia is Colombian and the vice president of the UGA Hispanic and Latino Law Students Association.
“[HLLSA has] shown a commitment to creating opportunities of success for Hispanic or Latino students. Law school is a very white-dominated area that needs diversity,” Jimenez Garcia said.
Members of HLLSA represent the importance of celebrating National Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month in Athens.
Representation matters
Natalya Moody is a first-year Haitian law student at UGA from Baltimore, Maryland. She aspires to pursue a career in criminal law to fight for social justice. Moody explained the crucial need for representation in law for underrepresented Hispanic and Latinx communities.
“I believe that representation is the most important thing. It is hard to picture yourself in spaces where nobody who looks like you has stepped before,” Moody said. “It allows for younger generations to set higher aspirations.”
At the UGA School of Law, graduating class sizes range from 150-200 students. According to Jimenez Garcia, most classes have an average of seven-16 Hispanic or Latinx students.
“The reality of the situation is there are so few Hispanic students at UGA, and there are so few Hispanic attorneys in the United States that a lot of work needs to be done,” Jimenez Garcia said.
Second-year law student Brian Riera immigrated from Venezuela in 2016, where he practiced employment law. He is now pursuing his Juris Doctor and is interested in working in corporate law.
According to Riera, HLLSA plays a vital role in him feeling more represented in law school.
“I feel very represented and that I’m not alone … I can count on a group of people that I know are gonna extend the hand whenever I need it the most,” Riera said.
Community connection
This year, HLLSA is prioritizing building a network of resources and connections in the field of law. Most members of HLLSA are first-generation law students, many of whom do not know an attorney.
Only 5% of all lawyers in the United States were Hispanic in 2020, according to the American Bar Association. The absence of Hispanic and Latinx people in positions of law influences the lack of connections and resources for these students.
HLLSA offers resources for student success with sessions, such as teaching how to better prepare and study for exams — opportunities that Riera thinks are enriching and beneficial for future law professionals.
Moody and Jimenez Garcia attributed the success of the organization and the thriving community it has become to Jonah Chadwick Griego.
Griego is a third-year law student and the president of HLLSA. Griego has fostered an environment for Hispanic and Latinx people to feel comfortable through his leadership and friendship.
“I think I wouldn’t feel as empowered as a law student at UGA Law if it wasn’t for the effort that [Jonah] put into HLLSA,” Jimenez Garcia said.
Before joining HLLSA, Moody struggled with her identity and understanding how she fit in with HLLSA and other aspiring lawyers.
“I wasn’t sure whether or not I should identify with my Latina heritage. However, Jonah Griego said there is no one type of Hispanic [or] Latino,” Moody said. “Because you don’t look how people would say is typical, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stay true to that heritage.”
Moments to remember
On Sept. 15, HLLSA hosted a panel with Athens District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez and Joe Diaz, a juvenile court judge from Gainesville, Georgia. Both panelists spoke about advocating for oneself as a minority in law.
Riera said it inspired him tremendously as a Latino immigrant to hear from people who share his identity. The room was full of emotions — there were even tears from attendees who felt heard and respected.
HLLSA also hosted a Zoom session for prospective Hispanic and Latinx law students during the heritage month, inviting Hispanic and Latinx student organizations. HLLSA hopes small gestures such as the Zoom call can translate to a larger number of Hispanic and Latinx law students.
On Sept. 19, Peter Rutledge and Xavier Brown, deans of the UGA School of Law, hosted a lunch with other Hispanic and Latinx organizations to discuss how the school can best help them. Jimenez Garcia defined this event as her favorite moment being a part of HLLSA.
She said the lunch was when she truly felt the organization’s impact on the people involved. 16 members of HLLSA attended the event and all praised the organization for creating a community of hope in a place that can feel lonely.
“There’s a lot of times in a student of color’s life where they feel like they don’t necessarily belong somewhere, or that it would be uncomfortable or difficult. I think that is when it’s most important to go after it because … representation matters,” Moody said.