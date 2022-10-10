From Oct. 3 through Oct. 8, the University of Georgia held its first #BeWellUGA Week, an initiative to “highlight and promote” all of the resources that the university offers to support students’ mental and physical well-being, according to Beau Seagraves, the associate vice president for student well-being at UGA.
“It's meant to make a big splash and help students see all that there is available to them,” Seagraves said, who also serves as the interim executive director of the University Health Center.
Coordinating and planning the events was done by the office of Student Care and Outreach with help from the office of Student Affairs. Among the events were Dogs and Donuts with the Police, sexual health stations, the #flUGA vaccine event, depression screening, movie nights and Stegmania at Stegeman Coliseum.
#BeWellUGA Week was met with positive feedback from students who attended the week’s events.
“I think it's just really amazing to see the university take a stance and promote so many options and resources for mental health and wellness,” said Student Government Association president Bryson Henriott, a senior majoring in political science and public relations.
Henriott met with Carrie Smith, the director of Student Care and Outreach, to see how SGA “could help promote” the Sunshine Fund. The Sunshine Fund, led by Student Care and Outreach, raises money to assist students in accessing resources that support their mental well-being.
Henriott contacted the presidents of several other student organizations on campus to see if “they were interested in all coming together to raise money for the Sunshine Fund,” he said.
“There really hasn’t been an instance where 10 of the largest organizations on campus have come together for just one cause,” Henriott said. “There's not a better cause to all come together for than mental health and wellness.”
SGA as a whole played a significant role throughout #BeWellUGA Week, not just by raising money for the Sunshine Fund, but also through tabling in and around the Tate Student Center, where SGA members handed out self-care bags to students.
“Giving out the goodie bag is the goal, but then there's also the other goal of just a conversation. Because for a lot of students, they don't really know that Student Care and Outreach exists or that the Sunshine Fund is there if they ever need any financial support when it comes to wellness,” Henriott said.
Alicia Talbird, the community of care coordinator for Student Care and Outreach, spoke about the response to #BeWellUGA Week and the level of student engagement that she saw.
“I think it's been really cool to see, honestly,” Talbird said. “I think one of the things that's been really amazing is how invested our different students have been in it.
Talbird also stressed the idea that checking in on the mental health and well-being of not only ourselves, but also others, isn’t something that students should consider during #BeWellUGA Week alone, but on a regular basis.
“I'm hoping that a takeaway from this week is just learning to pay more attention to us and the people around us to help us all just stay healthy and well instead of getting to a place where things are a lot harder to come back from,” Talbird said.