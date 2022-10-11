Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary.
The festivities culminate in the Georgia Bulldogs facing off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Sanford Stadium on Oct. 15, but there are a plethora of other, often less-anticipated Homecoming events in the week leading up to the big game.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of events organized by UGA Homecoming that students can participate in throughout the week.
Paw Prowl
All week
Compete to win special Homecoming prizes by completing challenges, answering questions, submitting photos and doing tasks that encourage you to explore parts of UGA’s campus that you may not have otherwise.
Download the Goosechase app, search “Homecoming Paw Prowl 2022” and enter the code “UGAHC22” to begin competing.
Deals for Dawgs
All week
Get special UGA Homecoming discounts at participating stores around Athens including Munch Hut, Tan Athens, Kempt, Ben & Jerry’s and Zombie Coffee & Donuts.
Trivia Night
Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Tate Grand Hall
Students can compete in teams or play alone for a chance to win prizes and bragging rights at this trivia competition. Free food will be provided while supplies last.
School and College Day
Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tate Plaza and Breezeway
This informational event will educate students on UGA’s different schools and degree programs. There will be free Zombie Donuts and promotional giveaways while supplies last.
Film on the Fifty
Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
Sanford Stadium
Watch “Thor: Love and Thunder” on the big screen from your seat in Sanford Stadium. Entry is free with a UGA ID. There will be food, drinks and giveaways while supplies last.
Homecoming Carnival
Thursday, Oct. 13 from 7-11 p.m.
Legion Field
Enjoy free food and carnival rides at this annual event hosted by the UGA University Union.
Homecoming Parade
Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-7 p.m.
Downtown Athens
One of the most beloved traditions of the week, the annual UGA Homecoming Parade will move through downtown Athens and will feature local businesses, students, schools, colleges, alumni and student organizations. This event is free to attend.
Homecoming Game and Court Crowning
Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m.
Sanford Stadium
Watch as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Vanderbilt Commodores between the hedges. The 2022 Homecoming Royalty will be crowned on the field at halftime.
Students can cast their vote for Homecoming King and Queen on the UGA Involvement Network website before Friday, Oct. 14 at noon.