Cheers and fanfare accompanied the Redcoat Marching Band as members marched down East Clayton Street during the University of Georgia Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 18.
The parade was the conclusion to UGA’s Homecoming week and one of the final homecoming events in anticipation of the homecoming football game against the University of Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Spectators lined the streets as smiling student participants waved back and replicas of the Arch were mounted in pickup truck beds.
The parade featured this year’s homecoming court, and also saw the return of the 2018 homecoming king and queen.
Evan Oliver, a senior political science and health promotions double major from Lawrenceville, Georgia, has participated in past homecoming parades on the Arch Society float. This year, Oliver was featured in the parade as part of the homecoming court.
“Seeing my journey and the journey of so many people that I know and how far we’ve all come has been really awesome,” Oliver said. “It’s a testament to all the opportunities that UGA has to offer students.
Organizations from different parts of campus were present at the parade and expressed their love for UGA in their own ways, whether it was by decorating cars with streamers and paint or interacting with the crowd with gameday chants and passing out candy and other free items.
The Redcoat Marching Band also made its annual appearance at the parade and brought its performance from Between the Hedges on Saturdays to the streets of downtown Athens. The performance was accompanied by a sea of red and white pompoms as the Georgettes danced in front of the band.
Attendees ranged from UGA students to local families, all decked out in red and black. Alumni David and Courtney Dove stopped by the parade during their visit to Athens. Both of the Doves graduated from UGA and now reside in Marietta, Georgia.
The Doves said their favorite part of the parade was watching the Redcoats perform. Their son Tucker also enjoyed the band and the candy that different organizations were giving out throughout the parade.
“I think it was really special to see [the Redcoats ] through [Tucker’s] eyes for the first time.” David Dove said.
