March is Women’s History Month, and the University of Georgia’s Institute for Women’s Studies has hosted a variety of events to expand students’ knowledge and social awareness throughout the month. However, some students think the university still has a long way to go.
Women’s History Week began as a national celebration in 1980 under President Jimmy Carter and became Women’s History Month in 1987. The goal is to “celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history,” according to the National Women’s History Month website.
Elise Robinson, a graduate student in the UGA Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, is the public relations and program coordinator for the Institute for Women’s Studies. According to Robinson, the University of Georgia is dedicated to promoting women’s studies and honoring Women’s History Month.
“We have a pretty strong network of people who are committed to women's history and women’s and gender studies,” Robinson said. “UGA has had faculty and staff that were really actively committed to doing something to celebrate and publicize [Women’s History Month].”
UGA has been actively engaged in a lecture series and bringing in speakers during Women’s History Month and according to Robinson, was the first university in the nation to sponsor an annual lecture series of LGBTQ-specific topics.
Tybet New, an economics major at the University of Georgia, spoke on her experience navigating business as a woman. She said that the Terry College of Business has educated students on the difficulties of navigating the workplace and unfair practices that they may encounter in their career.
“Being aware of those different things and having the knowledge to then go forward and affect your decision making I think is really important. So I think it’s important that we have these events that not only inform us but also remind us that people have different experiences,” New said.
Pragya Bhadani, a freshman computer science major at UGA, said that she did not find many similar opportunities when it came to expanding the presence of women in STEM fields.
“I feel like when [Women’s History Month] first became a thing it had more importance, but now I feel like it’s a gimmick. It’s lost a little bit of its meaning,” Bhadani said.
Bhadani said she wishes professors were more thoroughly involved in supporting complex identities and UGA students who are women.
Throughout March, UGA hosted dozens of events as a part of their Women’s History Month calendar and recently hosted their Women’s History Month Keynote Address, “Stories of Lumbee Women,” with Malinda Maynor Lowery.
However, many students have not heard of many of the events and felt there was a lack of publicity towards these important days. New said she would love to see more about women in the arts from the university, and Robinson said she hopes UGA will provide more funding to bring in nationally recognized speakers.
While UGA has observed Women’s History Month with a slate of speakers and events, more could be done to promote the calendar and make the most of learning from the past.