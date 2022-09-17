Sept. 15 marks the start of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month, a month dedicated to recognition and celebration of the Hispanic and Latinx communities across the United States. At the University of Georgia, the Multicultural Services and Programs department put together a kickoff event on the first day of the special month.
The kickoff event began at noon at Tate Plaza, complete with a plethora of Latin food, a band and various Hispanic and Latinx-based groups including sororities, fraternities and clubs like the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers. While the line for food stretched around the courtyard, students congregated and some salsa danced in front of the band.
Event coordinator Joshua Duarte made his way through the crowd, chatting with attendees and visiting the surrounding booths. As a graduate assistant at MSP, he was in charge of planning and organizing the event.
“MSP is all about inclusivity, advocating and helping our students and creating a community at a [predominately white institution],” Duarte said. “Creating a community where you can see people that look alike and people who go through the same struggles and were raised like them.”
The purpose of this kickoff event was to bring together this community of Hispanic and Latinx students at UGA in a casual celebration. According to Duarte, MSP plans to hold similar kickoff events for other heritage months throughout the year.
Joselin Ortuno is a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers who was present at the kickoff. She leaned against her club’s booth while the band played passionately to her left. She shared her own personal journey as a woman in STEM and what being a Latina in the program means to her and her family.
“Being a Latina in STEM means I’m breaking generational barriers,” Ortuno said. “I’m the first one in my family to go to college and be an engineer so I just hope it paves the way for future Latinas in STEM.”
Ortuno expanded on how events like this continue to be an incredibly important part of community and recognition at the university.
“It makes all of us feel seen because we are being represented, we are finally being acknowledged for a month that is very important to us and I just feel happy and proud,” Ortuno said.