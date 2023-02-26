On Saturday night, Athens became a national spotlight for Indian dance at the 29th annual University of Georgia India Night. The Classic Center sold out to a crowd of around 2,000 for the Bollywood fusion dance competition, which hosted teams from across the country.
After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGA Indian Cultural Exchange, or ICX, brought the event back on Feb. 25 for the first time since 2020. According to the UGA India Night website, the competition is the largest student-led cultural event at the university.
Lekshmi Kumar, senior biological engineering major at UGA and president of ICX, said the event started as a way to celebrate Indian culture but has become focused on many forms of dance and is for anyone with an interest in South Asian culture.
“People that you've never met in your life [can] connect through dance and music and it’s something that they've got the chance to listen and grow up with,” Kumar said. “They get to reconnect with their culture through our organization and through our event.”
The eight competing teams included the Broad Street Baadshahz men’s team from Philadelphia, Gator Adaa women’s team from the University of Florida, UC Dhadak from the University of Cincinnati and Georgia Tech Jadoo.
Two teams came from North Carolina, including Duke Rhydhun of Duke University and UNC Chalkaa of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and two from Michigan, including Detroit Khatra and the Michigan State University men’s team Spartan Virasat.
As the host university, no UGA teams competed at the event, although five teams performed as exhibition teams to showcase their routines. Georgia Saazish, Georgia Bhangra Academy, Classic City Bhangra and UGA Asura performed dances and UGA Kalakaar performed songs as the university’s South Asian a capella team.
Riya Patel, a senior biology major at UGA, performed with Classic City Bhangra at the event. This is her third year on the team, and she has participated in Indian dance since the first grade.
“Even when I was a senior in high school, I used to come all the way from home to watch UGA India Night,” Patel said. “It's a chance for all of us to get together with our passions, dance and compete… [Dance] is one outlet where our culture can really shine.”
Each group presented a highly choreographed routine, many with props, costumes, light changes, set design, plot and narration. Groups chose themes with pop culture references for their performances, with routines inspired by “Aladdin,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “The Magic School Bus.”
The routines, while Bollywood-inspired, combined many forms, styles and interpretations of dance, from traditional dances in the bhangra style to contemporary hip-hop routines. The music was similarly diverse, with everything from Soulja Boy to Bollywood-inspired beats to SZA blasting from The Classic Center speakers.
Amardeep Singh came to Athens for the event from Atlanta to see his daughters perform with the Georgia Bhangra Academy exhibition team. This was his first UGA India Night, and Singh wanted to support the team after their many months of hard work to prepare for the competition.
“Indian dance is a very energetic dance. It's good for the health. It brings me more happiness, more vibrations,” Singh said. “Everybody loves it, we love it.”
After every performance, the packed theater filled with roaring applause and cheers, as the crowd yelled and chanted the names of their friends on stage.
Adviti Bhanja was in the audience on Saturday and has known about UGA India Night since high school.
“It's important to be here because I feel like the Indian community at UGA is so strong,” Bhanja, a junior communication sciences major at UGA, said. “To go out here and support our people and cheer everyone on [is important].”
UGA India Night is affiliated with the Desi Dance Network, a nonprofit organization that hosts the Legends Dance Competition between the top Bollywood dance teams in the country.
For many teams, UGA India Night was a chance to get one step closer to the national championship competition, which will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina on April 15. A panel of five judges scored each team’s performance, which will contribute to their national rank to qualify for Legends.
Advaith Bommisetty is a junior studying public health at Wayne State University and the captain of the Detroit Khatra dance team. The team flew from Michigan for the event, and have been practicing since November with the hopes of qualifying for the Legends national championship.
“Dance itself is important… and it’s important to be expressed in different ways,” Bommisetty said. “I think all dances should be important, but they should be expressed differently.”
The event was sponsored by The Classic Center, American Telugu Association, UGA College of Engineering and others that the organization proclaimed “were down with the brown” in an Instagram post. According to Kumar, a board of 30 and a staff of 60 people from ICX worked to put on the event.
“Seeing them enjoy even the smallest of tasks, that really connects the South Asian culture in general on campus, and that's just beautiful to see,” Kumar said.
The event ended with UNC Chalkaa taking first place, Spartan Virasat second and Broad Street Baadshahz third. For the dozens of dancers that made the trip to Athens for the event, and for the thousands that came to see the competition, UGA India Night was a celebration of culture, dance and community.