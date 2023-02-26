Sarah DeLappe’s play, “The Wolves” tackles many heavy and adult themes from the perspective of nine teenage girls on a soccer team. The UGA Theatre production of the play not only brought DeLappe’s work to life, but transformed the Cellar Theatre into a vivid and lively 2010s indoor sports arena.

“The Wolves” runs throughout the weekend, with shows on Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26 in the Cellar Theatre. On Friday and Saturday, the show begins at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, the final performance will take place at 2:30 p.m.