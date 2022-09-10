On Friday evening, the Memorial Hall Ballroom was filled with fall decor, Indian food and students excited to enjoy this year’s Fall Fling, hosted by the University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association.
At the start of the night, students signed in and socialized before finding their seats to enjoy the program.
Presenters started the show by engaging with the audience, asking icebreaker questions like “what is your favorite place in Athens so far?” and “what was the biggest culture shock coming to the United States?” to help get to know each other.
ISA is housed under the Department of International Student Life and has historically been geared towards international students, mainly graduate students, who come to UGAfrom India.
Richa Bajaj, the president of ISA, said that it can be hard for students being so far from their families and hometowns — ISA wants to provide them with a community here in Athens.
“We try to bring the community together so that we can meet and explore and relive our culture, because we're super far away from home,” Bajaj said. “It’s easy to get lonely and depressed, so it's important that you come together often and meet the same kind of people, as well as meet other people where you can proudly show off your diversity and culture.”
Once the first round of crowd engagement was done, several students and their families got on stage to show off their talents through individual and group performances of singing and dancing.
In between performances, the presenters continued to engage with the audience through games such as charades, trivia and a quiz on UGA football facts.
When all of the performances were done, the crowd was split into four groups to nominate two students from each to be in the running for Mr. and Miss Fresher 2022, two representatives of newcomers to the university.
Each contestant took the stage to strut their stuff pageant-style and answer personality questions so the audience could learn more about them. Next, each contestant showed off their best dance moves before the audience voted for their favorites, choosing Uday Vishal Nimmakayala as Mr. Fresher and Sravani Komaravolu as Miss. Fresher.
Dinner was served during the program, complete with various Indian dishes such as biryani and vermicelli halwa.
At the end of the night, Bajaj took the stage to thank everyone for coming to the event. Members of the new ISA committee were announced, along with the unveiling of the new ISA t-shirt design. Students stayed after the closing remarks to take photos with their friends at the photo walls, introduce themselves to new students and dance.
Susmitha Kalli, a second-year graduate student studying agricultural economics, said this was her second Fall Fling. She decided to attend again this year to connect with more Indian students.
“Because of my classes I have a busy schedule and I don’t have time to meet other Indian students, so this is an opportunity to meet new people,” Kalli said.
Darpan Shrivastava, a co-presenter of the event, said that this year’s program was one for the books.
“Everybody had a lot of fun, there were so many events and the food is awesome,” Shrivastava said.
Shrivastava, a second-year graduate student studying cybersecurity, joined ISA in 2021 — his first year at UGA. He attended the event last year but did not participate in the show. Getting to co-host was a great new experience, and he’s thankful for the ISA committee’s hard work organizing the program.
“The whole committee has put in so much effort this time, and I’m really happy to see that we're actually taking Fall Fling and all of our events to the next level compared to the previous ones,” Shrivastava said. “In my opinion, this was the best Fall Fling we have ever had.”