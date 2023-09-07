Until as late as 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the Tate Grand Hall was alive with music and color for the University of Georgia Indian Student Association’s Fall Fling. The event brought together over 100 students to socialize, enjoy traditional Indian food and bond over shared culture.
As an organization under the Department of International Student Life, ISA has spent years fostering a community for Indian international students and families in Athens to celebrate their heritage and connect with others from similar backgrounds.
However, Sakshi Seth, a second-year graduate student from Mumbai, India and president of ISA, said that this community goes far beyond gathering a couple of times a year for cultural festivals.
“We are kind of a close-knit family where we help people,” Seth said.
The event started at 5:30 p.m., when students signed in for the festival and helped themselves to an array of Indian dishes. Options included spicy entrees like chili paneer and chicken 65, and a carrot-based dessert pudding called gajar halwa.
Seth officially kicked off the event at 7 p.m. with a welcoming address. Afterwards, the stage opened up for a variety of performances where students showcased their skills in singing and dance.
These dynamic acts were interspersed with moments of audience participation led by the two emcees of the event. They kept the crowd engaged with trivia games and questions about the new students’ experiences with settling in at UGA.
Seth said ISA’s annual Fall Fling is geared towards welcoming incoming international students and giving them a break from the chaos of the first weeks of school.
For this reason, the biggest event of the night was actually centered around new UGA students from the audience, as attendees were asked to nominate them for the titles of Mr. Fresher and Miss Fresher 2023.
Each nominee answered a personality question, pageant-style, to help the audience get to know them. After the audience voted for their favorites, Vraj Shah was crowned Mr. Fresher and Aarshitha Vemulapalli was crowned Miss Fresher.
Shruti Singhal, a Miss Fresher nominee and first-year graduate student studying marketing research, said that she was thankful to ISA for organizing the event and “making it feel like home.”
“The people here have been really nice, really comforting and really welcoming,” Singhal said about the event.
After brief closing remarks by Shravya Kodur, ISA’s creative head, the night came to musical close with an ISA event’s first ever professional DJ, Atlanta-based Mit Patel, who drew attendees to the dance floor with a lively song lineup filled with fan favorites.
Students spent the rest of the night dancing, socializing and taking pictures in front of the photo wall.
Zainil Charania, a graduate student with the UGA department of physics and astronomy, discovered ISA in 2021 and has now been emceeing its events for two years, including the Fall Fling. Charania said that although it can sometimes be challenging to work a crowd, he enjoys being able to keep events like this going.
“The whole reason ISA does these events is even though the crowd interaction may waver at times, it’s like, hey, you have a community here,” Charania said. “Some of us have been here a while, and if you're new, we have your back.”