For the final Tea Talk of the 2020-21 school year, International Student Life at the University of Georgia facilitated a discussion entitled “Exploring the Connection Between East Asian Culture and Modernization.” The talk took place over Zoom on Wednesday, April 14.
ISL’s Tea Talks aim to bring together the UGA community to discuss international and cultural topics. Wednesday’s discussion concentrated on the effects of modernization and the advancement of technology in East Asian cultures, particularly on the elderly.
Nurie Langlois, a junior studying Asian languages and literature, felt particularly close to the topic because she has witnessed it firsthand. In the talk, she spoke of her visits to South Korea and how she’s watched her grandparents be pushed out of smaller towns and communities due to the modernization.
Heeyoung Son, a senior international affairs major, said her grandmother helped raise her growing up. Her grandmother now lives in South Korea and has felt the negative impacts of COVID-19 as she has been unable to go out and meet with people.
“[My grandmother] is slowly getting left behind of this orientation and then this culture,” Son said. “She feels like she's useless in this community.”
Jennifer Zhu, a sophomore psychology major, discussed significant philosophies in East Asian culture: Daoism, Confucianism and Buddhism, as well as the more minor effects of Christianity.
“[Daoism] led to this major thought of understanding one's place in the universe and recognizing your obligation to others, as well as yourself,” Zhu said.
Confucianism and its concept of filial piety, which refers to “respect toward elderly or greater authority figures” according to Zhu, has been a significant part of East Asian culture for centuries. It emphasizes the significance of giving back to one’s parents and demonstrating respect toward elders.
The hosts divided attendants into breakout rooms to discuss the contrast between collectivistic and individualistic cultures. East Asian cultures tend to be more collectivistic in which the group, oftentimes a family unit or society, is prioritized over the individual. The United States is a prime example of an individualistic culture, where the desires and needs of the individual are seen as more important than the group.
Attendants discussed the manner in which the pandemic has shed light on the values of collectivist cultures due to the prioritization of the well-being and health of everyone over the wants of the individual.
The conversation moved toward technological innovation’s impact on the elderly in the East Asian community. According to a YouTube video by Asian Boss shown during the event, South Korea has the highest elderly poverty rate out of the 37 countries part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
“Modernization has definitely tarnished the image and lowered the status of elderly people, especially in East Asian countries because there's a decline of filial piety,” Langlois said.
Though East Asian culture typically emphasized the importance of taking care of one’s parents once they reach old age out of respect, the diminishment of filial piety has led to increased rates of elderly homelessness and poverty.
“There have also been the problems of ‘saving face,’ where the elderly feel like they're losing face as a result of them losing their status in society,” Langlois said.
The discussion closed with Langlois emphasizing the importance of observing the way a society treats their most vulnerable populations — such as the elderly, children and animals. She also highlighted the importance of ensuring that vulnerable populations are taken care of amidst modernization and innovation.