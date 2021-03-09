Shweta Adhikari and Elena Krasovskaia used to frequent International Student Life’s International Coffee Hour at the University of Georgia.
Just a year later these friends would be facilitators of their own International Student Life event. On Monday, March 8, Adhikari, a second year master’s student from Nepal studying agricultural and applied economics, and Krasovskaia, a second year master's student from Russia studying environmental economics, helped put together ISL’s second "Tea Talk" of the semester. This session revolved around the topic of cultural competence and how it coincides with mental health.
The aim of these Tea Talks is to provide an open space for UGA students, faculty and staff to discuss cultural topics and share their own experience in an intimate setting. Both Adhikari and Krasovskaia signed on to lead this discussion as they felt a connection to the topic and are regulars at other ISL events.
“I was excited to join Shweta and help her with the talk because I really liked the topic and can definitely relate in a lot of aspects,” Krasovskaia said.
Krasovskaia defined cultural competence as the understanding of your own culture but also the readiness to be respectful and learn about other cultures.
Zoom poll results about how participants felt about their cultural competence revealed 15% identified as culturally pre-competent, aware of their incapability to immerse and work in diverse settings. 77% identified as culturally competent. Finally 8% identified as culturally proficient, an attitude that involves commitment to learning about how to cater to the needs of diverse cultural groups.
The facilitators then ventured into discussing how cultural incompetence may affect mental health. This concept was further discussed in breakout groups led by Adhikari and Krasovskaia.
In the breakout groups, participants evaluated their own experiences, and were encouraged to question how the influence of culture has affected the way they have seen themselves as well as their behavior toward others. This segment flowed into the University Health Center’s role in the program, which involved providing resources on what to do in the situation where cultural competence begins to weigh on one’s mental health.
Liana Natochy, a health educator in The Fontaine Center, was a facilitator for UGA Counseling and Psychiatric Services’ portion of the event along with Maggie Gibs, a CAPS case manager. Natochy and Gibs walked through numerous resources that CAPS provides to students, making particular note about the “Stress Relief for International Students” outreach program.
Adhikari and Krasovskaia both credit programs ran through International Student Life’s many facets for creating experiences that are both fun for international students as well as helpful in creating spaces to explore UGA’s community.
“Most of the time, especially with international students and some students who are not familiar with the Athens environment, they would like to know different sorts of opportunities that are available within campus,“ Adhikari said. “[CAPS] posts that in the newsletter, [and] they have their website. If people are really seeking to learn about that, they have lots of resources.”
Krasovskaia added that conversations like these create spaces for students who are searching for people who have similar interests as them.
“People may be feeling a lack of confidence in terms of if there’s someone else that’s interested in the same kind of stuff they are. I think it’s really helpful to know there are people with similar values around you,” Krasovskaia said.