Unbeknownst to many in the University of Georgia community, there are currently invaders rampaging throughout Athens’ neighborhoods and green spaces. They could even be in your own backyard.
UGA’s Invasive Species club, which was unofficially founded in January of 2021 by the current president and junior ecology and genetics major Elizabeth Esser, aims to combat invasive species in Athens and inform the public of their impact.
There have been debates over what the term “invasive species” means, but vice president and sophomore ecology major Benjamin Frick has a clear idea of the kinds of species the club is looking to combat. Frick explains that there is no focus on plants or animals particularly, but on the species with the most prominent negative effects.
“An invasive species is not necessarily one that is foreign, but it is not naturally found in an ecosystem,” Frick said. “It actively detracts from that ecosystem and interrupts the natural processes that take place, and disrupts the functioning of an ecosystem that can take many forms.”
According to Esser, despite the lack of awareness around them compared to other sustainability issues, combating invasive species is important to protect the environment. Club initiatives aim to inform the community about how these species are an environmental issue and eradicate their negative impact on nature.
“The focus of the club is to raise awareness of invasive species and to help students learn more about them,” Esser said. “We do this through either hosting speakers who are knowledgeable about invasive species, or through the removal events where we go out to different areas in Athens and help to pull out the different invasive species.”
Although invasive species invade from elsewhere and are not native to the areas they inhabit, their impact can be so widespread and obvious that community members become familiar and comfortable with their presence. The wildlife that is enjoyed every day by Georgians could be destroying the land they call home.
“Kudzu is a big [invasive species] that a lot of people know a lot about,” Esser said. “There's also more locally in Athens, such as Asiatic false hawksbeard. It has full yellow flowers, and once you see it, it's spread all over. Also, there is a lot of English ivy growing in the forest. Those are the two that we really focused on for our removal events.”
The club is currently in the process of becoming an official organization at the University of Georgia, but the group of student environmental advocates has been hosting speakers and putting on clean-up events for the past four months.
In the fall semester, when the club is granted official status and social media pages are established to spread their initiative, Frick is hoping to gain more attention and aid to this sustainability issue.
“If people aren't aware of how invasive species affect the environment or aren't even aware that invasive species exist, then how can they prevent them or help to prevent their spread in the future?” Frick said. “By teaching people different methods, they can apply them in their own backyards or anywhere else that they may see invasive species.”