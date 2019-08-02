There are over 37,000 students at the University of Georgia — both undergraduate and graduate — and the freshman class has been growing in size each year. However, students can rely on a consistent network of student and university-run clubs and organizations. New to UGA and not sure what to check out? The best way to find your niche is to try everything that sparks your fire. To get you started, The Red & Black has compiled a list of clubs and organizations to look into based on your interests.
I want to try something different
College is a time to experiment. There’s probably no other time in your life where you’ll be offered such a variety of activities and experiences to try. Out of UGA’s wide array of clubs, some allow you to learn skills ranging from the intricate to the obscure, such as the Ballroom Dance Club, Improv Athens, Sky Dawgs Skydiving Club and Knit and Crochet at UGA.
I’ve got to get outdoors
Head outside with clubs associated with specific colleges, such as the Block and Bridle Club, affiliated with the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. There are hiking and rock climbing groups, such as the Outdoor Adventure Club. Or you try something more thrilling like the Acroyoga Club.
I’m a jock — but not a DI athlete
Join one of the 40 UGA club sports teams for a true team experience. This will allow you to maintain your skills with consistent practices, meet and bond with new people and travel to compete. Club teams include hockey, lacrosse, rugby and more.
I’m competitive — but not a jock
Exercise your competitive nature with groups such as eSportsUGA, the Board Game Club at UGA or Humans vs. Zombies. Or, you can look into lower-key intramural sports teams where you can try your hand at new activities such as innertube water polo. Yes, that’s a thing.
I want to give back
Take part in large-scale events such as UGA Miracle’s 24-hour Dance Marathon, which in 2019 raised more than $1 million for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, or the SDT Greek Grind dance contest, which raised $90,000 for Prevent Child Abuse America in 2018. Other events that give back include LEAD Athens’ Moonlight 5K in 2018 that raised $4,000 in funds for Campus Kitchen, which feeds those in need in the surrounding community.
I want a spiritual home
There are a number of religious organizations on UGA’s campus serving many faith communities. The Wesley Foundation is one of the largest Christian organizations on campus, but there are many more intimately-sized Christian groups, including Campus Crusade, Baptist Collegiate Ministry and the Catholic Center. Many Jewish students gather at Hillel to enjoy Shabbat dinners and services. The Muslim Student Association is UGA’s primary group for students of the Islamic faith and seeks to be both a network for Muslim students and a voice for their community on campus.
I like to debate
Some of the oldest organizations on campus are the Demosthenian and Phi Kappa literary societies, which fuse debate and discussion with social activities. For a more law-focused option, consider the UGA Mock Trial team.
I want to serve
Several groups provide opportunities to help other students or Athens residents. Designated Dawgs provide safe rides home for students. Extra Special People at UGA works with a local organization to support people with developmental disabilities. The UGArden Club works with the student-run organic farm to raise sustainably grown produce, which is then distributed to the community through Campus Kitchen. The Backpack Project at UGA aims to help the homeless population in Athens through making care packages and raising awareness.
