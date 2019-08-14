As soon as spectators see the small canine trot his way across the field to his doghouse, they know the football game is about to begin. Uga is the iconic mascot of the University of Georgia football team and a staple of one of many of UGA’s countless gameday traditions. Sports Illustrated recently gave the English bulldog the recognition he deserves by naming him the No. 1 mascot in all of college football history.
The tradition of having Uga at football games and other sporting events started back in 1956 with Uga I leaping his way out of the hedges in Sanford Stadium for the season opener against Florida State. The team’s good luck charm has worked its way through 10 “damn good dogs” throughout the years. The school’s most recent mascot, Uga X, birth name Que, has seen the football team through two SEC championship matches and a National Championship game.
The long line of Ugas has lasted through the years — during rough seasons, the winless seasons and the victorious seasons. Each Uga is related to one another and is in a long line of bulldogs bred by the Seiler family.
To keep the bloodline going, there’s been speculation on whether the family has been breeding the dogs healthily, as bulldogs naturally have chronic respiratory issues. The family told The Red & Black the bulldogs are like family pets and they only want the best for them in health and all.
“He’s my pet. I don’t want an unhealthy dog,” Charles Seiler said. “It doesn’t do us any good to breed these dogs to where they have problems. I’m actually breeding towards what’s best for Que.”
To see the No. 1 mascot in the nation in action, head out to Sanford Stadium on Sept. 14, in his custom red and black jersey spectating from his air-conditioned doghouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.