The University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association's "India Nite" looked a little different this year, but nonetheless was a successful celebration of Indian culture and heritage of the UGA community.
“India Nite” is usually held at The Classic Center with a large audience. This year it was held in UGA’s Tate Student Center’s Grand Ballroom, only able to accommodate just over 100 socially-distanced and masked guests. However, these limitations did anything but dampen the show’s traditional pizzazz and charisma that it has become so well known for.
The show began with host Swaraj Pawar addressing the rough year behind us, saying that he was very glad to have this opportunity to finally get together again in some capacity. He referred to the show as, “the day we’ve all waited for,” inciting visible excitement within the audience for what was to come.
Parar then introduced Nirmal Joshee, a guest speaker who shared vulnerable memories with the audience of his upbringing in India, then his adventures moving from Nepal to Japan and eventually to the United States, where he has been since 1998. While addressing the sense of isolation and fear that has been felt by the Indian-American community in recent years, he encouraged them to “give back to the country” in any way they can.
Abhishek Rai then presented a slideshow going over the past year in ISA, emphasizing its role in promoting cultural heritage and its goal to represent and assist all Indians who are part of the UGA community.
Hitting the stage
The traditional dance routines that India Nite is known for began with young Athens native Razia Salebai, who performed the traditional Ghoomar dance. Her mesmerizing moves proved to be a wonderful start to the show as the audience clapped along with her.
Next up was the musical group Khyal-e-sur, composed of members Shibani Mishra, Chinmay Deosthali and ISA president, Ameya Sawadkar. Their rendition of Hindustani classical music had the audience watching in awe as their soothing vocals and harmonizations filled the room.
Between performances, Sawadkar initiated an Indian trivia game with the audience. Questions revolved around topics such as the national bird of India, the peacock, and how many states are in India, which is 28.
UGA computer science professor Lakshmish Ramaswamy took the stage to give encouragement to the members of ISA, discussing the organization’s essential support structure and emphasizing how important it is for the community to be able to “lean on one another during difficult times and become stronger.”
Computer science graduate student Kaustubh Rajput then performed an energetic and passionate dance that had all eyes glued to him. The accompanying music made the ambience even more lively, and “the stage was on fire” as he was dancing, said host Parar.
Succeeding Rajput was PhD chemistry student Sachin Nambiar, who serenaded everyone in the ballroom with his powerful vocals. Midway through the performance, the tempo of the music sped up. Nambiar then energetically told the audience to clap their hands, and they did just that.
A second game, which prompted five duos selected from the audience to come onstage, was initiated by ISA vice president, Richa Bajaj. The pairs were challenged to play a game similar to Heads Up!, in which one person gave hints to a word and the other person had to guess the word correctly.
The next performance saw Deosthali returning to the stage, going solo this time around. He danced with conviction, and his choreography was very smooth. Once again, the audience was clapping, and it was very clear that Deosthali was having a great time on stage.
For the second-to-last dance, host Pawar performed an intense, animated number. The room was filled with high energy, and he moved to a variety of mixed songs that ranged from slower to faster tempos, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.
Before the last performance, president Sawadkar thanked everyone for coming out and announced newly elected ISA committee members: president Shubhangi Rai, vice president Richa Bajaj, treasurer Abishek Rai and executive member Aditya Shinde. Rai expressed her intentions to make ISA even better throughout the next year, promising more opportunities.
The final performance of the night was explosive. The seven-girl Shikaari dance group commanded the audience’s attention with their rhythmic, vibrant dance moves and stellar form — a definite high point to end the night on.
A roaring reception
Audience member Prachi Walmiki said she was very impressed with how well the night came together despite COVID-19 restrictions.
“All the performances were so well, we got a chance to see the new committee, and I think everything was great,” Walmiki said.
Another audience member, Surendra Prajapati echoed Walmiki’s sentiments, while on a more personal note, saying how nice it was to see one of his friends dance in the show and that it made him feel “a little nostalgic.”
“I did not expect this to happen, and they actually did a tremendous job,” Prajapati said of the event as a whole.
Vice president Bajaj said the most difficult part of putting the show together was convincing others of its safety and that precautionary measures would be taken, as well as not being able to accommodate the usual enormous crowd.
“We felt really sad to say no to people who were willing to come,” Bajaj said. “That was quite heartbreaking for us.”
Bajaj then discussed just how important this night is for the Indian community at UGA, and how it helps them feel more free to express aspects of their culture and heritage.
“Most of the people today are dressed up in Indian clothes which we generally don’t get a chance to do,” Bajaj said. “India Nite is a time where we just want to bring out our own culture.”
Looking forward with a positive attitude, Bajaj is hoping next year’s India Nite will look a lot more “normal” compared to this one and commends her fellow community members for their hard work and patience.
“I’m really happy and inspired by the work these people do,” Bajaj said.