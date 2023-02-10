On Feb. 9, the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library hosted the first Politics and Zines: Create Your Own Zine Workshop. Participants had the opportunity to learn about the history of and craft their own ‘zine’ using magazine clippings, pictures and other art materials.
A zine, short for magazine, is a self-produced and circulated medium of sharing text and images primarily between individuals or within subcultures. The practice of creating zines predates the age of online forums and social media.
Stacey Piotrowski, the special collections cataloging librarian, has made zines since she was a teenager in the early 2000s. Growing up a part of the punk subculture, Piotrowski found creating zines as an outlet to express their views and personal life.
“I had a lot of strong opinions that were not in the mainstream,” Piotrowski said. “Things that I wanted to talk about, things that I wanted to explore …[what] the typical 14-year-old punk [is interested in]…anti-capitalism, anti-consumerism [and] anti-mainstream media.”
Piotrowski became involved in exchanging zines with people from different subcultures and belief backgrounds from across the country. Though they primarily produce ‘perzines’, short for personal zines amd similar to personal diary entries, Piotrowski has collected zines on topics such as sexuality, politics and pop culture.
“There's a lot of different… subcultures or types of people who use the zine medium to express themselves,” Piotrowski said. “In our collection, [there are] old sci-fi zines from the 1940s and riot-girl feminism zines from the 1990s.”
Kathryn Manis, instruction and community engagement librarian, helped organize the event, and believes zines are a way for the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library to engage with people across different backgrounds.
“One of the things that I'm really passionate about is … how we can serve different communities of people and how we can tell stories about lots of different perspectives,” Manis said. “Zines are a fabulous way to do that because they’re self-published. [So] people feel really comfortable saying, writing about and creating art about things that are really important to them.”
The independent nature of zine-making makes them a means of circulating countercultural messages within communities and “provides a great opportunity to talk about different experiences in a way that other kinds of formats don't really let us,” Manis said.
Manis hopes to host more zine workshops throughout Georgia in the future and sees it as a way of bringing more diverse stories to Hargrett Library.
“Our special collections have a lot of content about Athenians and the history of Athens, but we’re a state institution and we’re also a land and sea grant institution [so] we have a commitment to serving diverse communities across the state. And this feels like a fun way to get in touch with people all across the state,” Manis said.