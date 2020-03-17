The University of Georgia Main Library will remain open during the two week instructional break, according to a press release posted on its website.
Kristin Nielsen, the head of the Research & Instruction Department, confirmed that UGA Libraries have not set hours of operation during the online instructional period after the two-week class suspension.
The Main Library will remain open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and close on the weekends, according to the release.
The Carnegie Library, reading room in the College of Veterinary Medicine and other art, music and education library branches will close through March 29. The Miller Learning Center and Science Library will remain closed through March 28. The Libraries' special collections units are accessible by appointment, according to the release.
UGA Libraries encouraged students to take advantage of digital collections, which include electronic journals and e-books, in the release. Librarians are accessible through an online chat from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m.-6p.m. on Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays, according to the release.
Elsewhere in Athens, the Athens Regional Library System branches will remain closed through March 29.
The University System of Georgia suspended traditional instruction for the remainder of the spring semester due to COVID-19 concerns on March 16. Instruction will shift to an online format. The Red & Black will provide updates to UGA Libraries' hours during this period as they occur.
