In September, University of Georgia masters of business administration student Tiera LeBlanc decided to take on a new feat in addition to pursuing her masters: starting her own business. Stemming from her passion for baking and dogs, LeBlanc started The Magnolia Dog as a way to sell homemade dog treats to the Athens community.
“I was trying to find a way to have a side job from school and utilize my marketing skills in addition to my baking skills. This was a really good way for me to combine all the things that I was passionate about: entrepreneurship, baking, marketing and dogs,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc says that she has loved baking since her early teen years, but found the hobby hard to maintain with her on-and-off vegan diet and college lifestyle. Since there weren’t always other people around to bake for, LeBlanc had to find creative ways to still do what she loved.
“When I was 13, I started baking for humans,” LeBlanc said. “As I got older, I realized that I don't necessarily like baking for other people, especially once I started to live alone. My brother and I both adopted dogs in 2016, and they’re both very food motivated, so one summer I decided to try to make them treats.”
In a pandemic where social distancing is the new norm, there is an added difficulty for business owners to reach customers and promote their products. Ed Solar, a student in UGA’s MBA program majoring in finance, is a former classmate and early customer of LeBlanc’s. He believes that despite potential challenges, LeBlanc has a special ability to draw people in.
“I first met [LeBlanc] last year during an orientation, and I remember that she did a great job of getting her product out there,” Solar said. “The dedication and the belief in her own brand really drew me to it … there's just something about her business that makes it different and special.”
Being a student can mean taking on a lot of things at once, and starting a business while managing academic coursework can be a challenge. However, LeBlanc said she has managed to juggle all of her priorities on her own while still producing quality treats and maintaining steady business growth.
“[My biggest struggle] has definitely been time management,” LeBlanc said. “It's just something that you have to figure out in order to keep going. That's kind of been my motto: Just to keep going.”
LeBlanc also has taken on the role of controlling the social media for her business, which has been a handy way to advertise and connect to the outside world in a time where in-person interaction can be extremely limited.
“If it weren't for the pandemic, it would be easier for me to just go meet people and hand them treats, but I've been trying to rely on social media a lot,” LeBlanc said. “I think that social media has the ability to revolutionize any business, especially with a lot of hard work being put into [the accounts].”
On her social media, LeBlanc displays some of the dogs who eat her treats. She also makes it a point to highlight the ingredients she uses that consider the diverse dietary needs of dogs.
“Most of [the treats] have six or less ingredients, which is important for people, especially when they're trying to keep up with what their dogs are eating,” LeBlanc said. “They're all grain free because a lot of dogs may have allergies to certain grains. They're also dehydrated, so they have a longer shelf life than most homemade dog treats.”
LeBlanc’s selection of dog treats is available to the Athens community via social media or from the West Broad Farmers Market. LeBlanc said that The Magnolia Dog website is also in the works.
“I would describe [Tiera] as super driven,” Solar said. “I think she has a really cool business model centered around trusting your network and the quality of your product rather than over-advertising. She delivers the treats with a smile on her face and is so warm and wonderful.”