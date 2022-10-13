It was Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Nuçi’s Space in Athens was quiet except for the beat and riff of the soundcheck coming from the live music room.
Organized annually by students in the University of Georgia's music business certificate program, there were two sets up to play at Space Jam: Athens’ very own Josh Bennett Band, and The Asymptomatics.
Many of the attendees were UGA students new to the Athens music scene who came out to support band members. One of these attendees was sophomore elementary education major Anna Ivey.
“I have heard of both bands before,” Ivey said. “I’m here because my friend is in a music business class and he wanted everyone to come out to support the band!”
This was her first live music experience in Athens. However, music is a big part of her life as her mom was in a band and she played flute for over a decade.
“I love the vibes of people at the concerts and any live event in general with anything music related,” Ivey said. “Everybody comes out and I love the support and the love [of the Athens music scene].”
The show began with the funky, indie jams of The Asymptomatics which is made up of a rotating list of artists.
This show’s lineup included lead singer Maxwell Mahieu on keys and vocals, Zach Negin on guitar, Justin Janawitz on cowbell and guitar, Sebastian Betancur on bass and percussion, Grant Chernau on “a little bit of everything,” and other members, some of whom rotate in and out of participation.
At first, the young crowd of mostly UGA students reserved themselves to the back of the room but Mahieu suddenly jumped down from the stage onto the floor, coaxing the crowd to come closer and let loose.
The Asymptomatics formed under a different band name just before the COVID-19 pandemic, playing a concert at their fraternity, Tau Epsilon Phi, when the band was made up of their initial two founding members: Mahieu and Kevin Brown.
“Originally the first name was ‘Max and the Shaggy Cats’ and we performed a terrible set in the fraternity basement,” Mahieu said.
It was after this first show that the band retreated back to North Atlanta for the duration of the pandemic, practicing and improving their sound. Down a drummer, Mahieu’s mom, who attended UGA years ago and was very involved in the music scene, became their official drummer.
“She became our first drummer … we call her ‘Ringo mom’ and she drummed with us all summer while we were home,” Mahieu said.
The band decided to expand, change their name to The Asymptomatics, per “Ringo mom’s” request, and start playing live shows.
They decided to continue their musical efforts when school started back. From there, the new and improved band kicked off their come-back with a cover gig at Cozy Bar in downtown Athens.
“It was our first real public show so we were all a little nervous,” Mahieu said. “But then, an hour into the set, because music hadn’t been going on for so long, people poured into Cozy Bar and we ended up having a crowd of 50 people.”
Following their EP, “Modern Ooze,” the band hopes to continue making original music while also honoring the Athens greats with their covers.
“Making some kick-ass indie music is what we want to do,” Mahieu said. “We have a lot of different influences but I think it's important to understand the bad-assery of this town.”
After The Asymptomatics ended their set with a B-52’s cover, the Josh Bennett Band took the stage ready to introduce their folk-based rock jams to the crowd.
Back from their tour over the summer traveling all over Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, covering 15 cities in total, the band is back and ready to continue playing locally for their Athens fans.
“I came to Athens to be a journalism major [at UGA] and then I was seeing these awesome, cool bands and picked up the banjo two years into living in Athens,” Bennett said. “I like music, it's fun, I'm gonna stick to this!”
With band leader Josh Bennett on banjo, Andrew Barton on keys, Chase Washington on guitar, Gabe Brogi on bass, and Aaron Rogers on drums, the band’s sound is a mixture of many different genres concentrated into one musical group.
“We are very rock and roll and then I am playing the banjo so that adds a little folk to it,” Bennett said. “We go by folk rock but we play a lot of different stuff like reggae, funk, and we make bluegrass funky.”
Though Bennett, Washington and Barton attended the same school from elementary through high school, they didn’t really start jamming until their freshman year of college.
The three band members then met Brogi through Barton and he became the band’s bass player. All that was needed was a drummer, which came in the form of Rogers at a local open mic night.
“I moved here just to start going to Boar’s Head [Lounge] open mics to find everyone around,” Rogers said. “That’s where I met these guys.”
Each band was subject to an enthusiastic crowd and many new fans by the end of the night. Bennett specifically gave a shout out to the event’s sponsor.
“We would like to work with WUOG,” Bennett said. “We would definitely like to go play a live set at WUOG, we’ve been wanting to do that for a while.”
On behalf of the entire Asymptomatics band, Bonell’s request was a little different.
“This is Nick, drummer of the Asymptomatics. I am calling out Wim Tapley and The Cannons to play a basketball game, full court, one and two’s, to 15, win by two, our band vs. your band.”
