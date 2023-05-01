On Sunday, April 30 at The Southern Brewing Company, the Terry College Music Business Certificate Program students hosted the Beats n’ Brews music festival, their final project for the school year. The festival featured 18 local bands and artists including Recess Party, Bea Porges, Mars Hill and Ballistix.
The afternoon weather provided a sunny and warm atmosphere for attendees to lounge outside while listening to music from the brewery’s outdoor stage.
The festival was organized by 10 students in the Emerging Issues in Music Business class taught by Music Business Certificate Program director and Athens music legend David Barbe. Every year, the festival goes by a different name, this year adopting the Beats n’ Brews title. The event’s profits go towards the Music Business Scholarships Fund, which assists students pursuing an unpaid internship in the field.
The event brings together current music business students, alumni and professors to showcase the student talent in the certificate program.
Shawn Pollack, a senior advertising major, was the co-leader of the team and worked primarily on promoting the festival.
“It’s for an awesome cause, to help people pursue the music industry in a really awesome way,” Pollack said. “It’s been great working with the group, it’s definitely been a group effort.”
The performing artists represented a wide variety of genres, from indie pop to beatboxing. The event also hosted a diverse mix of seasoned professionals and those who were new to the business.
Ethan Faulkner, who goes by the stage name Balistix, is a senior management major and was a festival headliner Sunday. He performed some of his original beatboxing tracks and was eager to show off his art form.
“I wanted to get out here in front of a crowd and show people what beatboxing was about, and I love to perform so I signed up for a spot,” Faulkner said. “People think that beatboxing is just sounds, but it's actually music”.
Bea Porges is a senior in the Music Business Certificate Program and is pursuing music full time after graduation.
“The program brings a whole bunch of people together, so it just builds you into this network immediately,” Porges said.
Performer Jane Day, a senior comparative literature major, had nothing but amazing things to say about the festival and the certificate program.
“I have met so many cool people through the program and have had so many opportunities through it because the professors are so connected in the Athens music scene,” Day said.
For the students involved in performing at and preparing for the festival, Beats n’ Brews was a learning opportunity that showcased established and emerging talent in the Athens music industry. Across genres and experience, the festival offered an afternoon of local music enjoyed with sunny skies and cold beers.