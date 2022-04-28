Each night during Ramadan, Muslims all over the world gather to break their daily fast at an Iftar meal. On Wednesday evening, students came together in Memorial Hall to break fast as a community at the University of Georgia’s Muslim Student Association Iftar Night.
Gold and black decorations covered Memorial Hall’s ballroom and MSA members carefully placed table settings, set out trays of food and prepared to break the daily fast with their fellow peers.
A line quickly formed to get a plate after the Maghrib prayer, a customary prayer said just after sunset.
During Ramadan, the ninth and holy month of fasting in the Islamic faith, observers fast from sun up to sun down each day, with an evening meal to break the fast. For many Muslims, the month is a time for reflection, fasting and community.
Since the start of Ramadan on April 1, MSA has hosted weekly Iftar meals, split into brothers and sisters community nights. Wednesday’s meal was the largest, to celebrate together as the end of Ramadan approaches.
Iftar is usually a family affair, with families and communities coming together at the end of their day to break the fast, but many college students are unable to travel home each night during Ramadan.
Fardosa Hassan, a junior entertainment and media studies major from Decatur, Georgia, said if she were home, she would have the Iftar meal with her family. However, since Ramadan falls within the spring semester this year, her and many other Muslim students are away at school.
“It just makes sense to go to events like these that MSA hosts,” Hassan said. “We're far away from our families, we're at university, so the only sense of community we have are the people who celebrate the holiday with us, and this is the place to do it.”
Ramadan is the holiest month of the year in the Islamic culture, and many take the time to reflect on their faith, personal growth and helping others.
Hassan said during Ramadan she reflects on who she is as a person and tries to do as many good deeds as she can.
“To me, it's a time to detox from the world and focus on self reflection and your relationship with God,” Hassan said.
Because the timing of Ramadan is decided by the lunar calendar, the dates change from year to year. In the past few years, Ramadan has fallen within the spring semester, but COVID-19 restrictions limited the size of events that MSA was able to host.
Raafay Syed, the president of MSA, said it is important for the association to put on events like Iftar Night to provide a community for Muslim students in Athens.
“Athens is very isolated from any other large Muslim community, and MSA is very important for that reason,” Syed said. “It is a staple thing that everyone comes together to eat and break their fast and celebrate, and it creates that sense of camaraderie and brotherhood and sisterhood.”
Syed said the end of the semester has been difficult for many Muslim students observing Ramadan, as daily fasting makes studying for finals more challenging. With Ramadan falling near the end of spring semester next year as well, he hopes that the university will work to be more accommodating for Muslim students in coming years.
“It was very difficult for a lot of students to fit the schedule of Ramadan fasting — not eating anything or drinking anything, while studying for finals and all that,” Syed said. “If there is anything that UGA can do to help us out, to lessen the burden for students or provide some accommodations, that would be nice to have.”