The sounds of steady drums and traditional song rang from the Tate Theatre this Friday at the Native American Student Association powwow exhibition, an event celebrating the start of National Native American Heritage Month.
National Native American Heritage Month is celebrated during the month of November, and its observance aims to celebrate the cultures, traditions and histories of the Native American people, and raise awareness for the contributions made by the Native American community.
Mariah Cady, the co-president and one of the founding members of UGA NASA, said she hopes events like the powwow exhibition help shine a light on Native culture and the experiences of Native students.
“Having authentic representation of Native culture, in a place where people don't see that often, is really important,” Cady said.
Due to the damp weather, the outdoor event was moved inside to Tate Theatre, but did not deter students and faculty from attending. People filtered in and out of the theater between performances by the Silver Ridge Singers, a Southern drum and dance group.
Members of the group wore traditional Native dress, and performed a variety of traditional dances and songs from various cultures. Performers also spoke to the crowd about Native history and the significance of the dances performed.
Pragya Bhayana, a junior data science major at the University of Georgia, said that she learned a lot about Native American history in the few hours she was at the event. She thinks it is important for all students, not just those who identify with the Native American community, to attend events like the powwow exhibition.
“I think there's a huge lack of knowledge about Native American culture,” Bhayana said. “So I think it's important to realize the history of such a prominent group in the country.”
Noor Abdallah, a junior criminal justice and journalism major at the UGA, said she appreciates all of the work that went into planning the event. She decided to attend to support the organization and to learn more about the community.
“I think it's so special to come to events like this, because especially Native Americans on campus, it's such a small community, so anytime they can get together and share their culture, I think it's so important.” Abdallah said.
Cady said that the celebration of Native American Heritage Month is important to her because there is not much Native American representation on UGA’s campus, and observing the month can help shine light on issues faced by Native people.
“For so long in the U.S., [Native Americans] have been sort of invisible. And on this campus, even though it is Muscogee (Creek) land, there's not a lot of native presence. I think the official statistics are like 40 Native students, and there's 40,000 students here,” Cady said. “So this [month] means an opportunity to show our culture, and to celebrate it, and to be with each other.”
NASA will host several other events throughout the month, including a beading workshop and friendsgiving on Nov. 17 and an exhibition on Nov. 30 highlighting Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, a movement advocating for the end of violence against Native American women.
Information about other upcoming events can be found on the NASA Instagram page.