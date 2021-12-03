The University of Georgia’s student-run musical theater organization Next Act put on a nostalgic revamp of 2000s and early 2010s hit songs in their New Millennium cabaret show at Hendershot’s on Thursday night.
As finals season inches closer and everyone is singing the pandemic blues, this cabaret was a chance to belt out favorite hits students grew up listening to — from the Jonas Brothers to Taylor Swift. The newly nostalgic music of the 2000s and early 2010s created a bond that kept the crowd close-knit and emotional during the show.
Claire Holman, a junior majoring in theater, described the show as a way of bringing the community together through music and supporting the local arts. “Keep Athens interesting,” Holman said.
As the band began tuning their instruments, people grabbed their drinks, their friends and the best seats they could find in anticipation of the show. Hansen Faye Hardin introduced the cabaret as “celebrating tastes of subcultures and exploring sexuality, resistance to stereotypes and marginalization of the time, while also taking a look into the 2020s.”
After the brief introduction, the whole cast appeared on stage and the fun began. A remix of “TiK ToK” by Ke$ha and “Disturbia” by Rihanna accompanied by energetic choreography brings the stage to life. The drummer slows his beat and the stage slows down as a quartet stays on stage and performs “Toxic” by Britney Spears in the form of a slow ballad.
Songs like “Burnin’ Up” by the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift hits “You Belong With Me” and “Speak Now” are next on the list, lightening the mood.
Everyone exits the stage as one solo performer walks to the microphone.
Christen Powell sang “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan, taking the audience’s breath away with her strong voice and solid reserve. Powell took her exit as another solo artist took the stage and headed to the keyboard as the rest of the band put down their instruments.
Trent Rayburn took a seat and his fingers danced over the keys as he sang “All of Me” by John Legend in a performance that captured the audience. “I might cry,” one audience member jokingly expressed. To further the nostalgia, Marshall Smith and Hana Soomro sang a duet of “Breaking Free” by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens that had the audience singing along.
After solos performed by Mikayla Penn, Isabel Arenas, Marshall Smith and Isabel Pruitt, the whole cast came together on stage to finish the cabaret with “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga. The audience clapped along to the anthem of self-love and acceptance and the cast bowed to an explosion of praise.
As a performer, Isabel Pruitt found the atmosphere of being present with the audience during the show and having that connection outside of the theater to be the best part of the night. “Singing non-musical theater songs was also really refreshing,” Pruitt said.