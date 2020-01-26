On Saturday night by 7 p.m. the majority of the seats in Seney Stovall Chapel were occupied. The crowd’s conversation dropped to a lull and then to silence as the lights in the theater focused on the stage and dimmed to a dull yellow.
The University of Georgia Next Act’s production of Andrew Lippa's musical “The Wild Party” captivated the audience while also commenting on themes such as sexual assault and domestic violence.
Next Act is UGA’s only student-run musical theater group and has built its organization around giving students the opportunity to prepare for future careers in the arts.
“The Wild Party” follows the story of Vaudeville dancer Queenie, played by Leah Merritt, and her lover Burrs, played by Wyatt Brooks, hosting an untamed party during the height of the Roaring ’20s. However, jealousy, deception and betrayal subsequently dissolve the seemingly innocent into violence that ends in the death of Burrs.
“I loved it. I thought it was a great play and it was really fun even though it was really dark,” said Brooke Stocco a senior journalism major from Kennesaw.
When the party is in full swing, the energetic Kate, played by Brie Wolfe, walks in with her handsome and clean cut friend Black, played by Cameron Kreitner. Queenie is immediately taken by Black and conceives a plan to steal him away from Kate while also getting back at Burrs for the pain he’s caused her. Meanwhile, Kate is also plotting to seduce Burrs.
Black sees right through Queenie and her party. Black zeroes in on the fact that Queenie is in an abusive relationship and asks her outright why she stays in the song “Of All The Luck.”
One theme that is constantly portrayed throughout “The Wild Party” is the domestic violence found in Queenie and Burrs’ toxic relationship. This is seen particularly in Merritt’s song “Maybe I Like It This Way,” during which her character sings: “I see his pain, I hear his cry / He pulls me to the edge, but I don't ask him why / I understand, and I obey.”
After Queenie confides in Black, the two kiss and embrace. Meanwhile, Burrs refuses Kate’s persistent advances and confesses that Queenie is driving him mad in the song “What Is It About Her,” during which he sings “This woman makes me cry / This woman makes me burn / This woman's eye can cut me to the core.”
“They’re hard topics to talk about and I think that they did a good job bringing those issues too light,” said attendee Emily Ballard-Myer from Athens.
Despite its overarching dark themes, “The Wild Party” also included comedic scenes that caused the crowd to laugh out loud at times. During the performance of “An Old-Fashioned Love Story,” the character of Madeline, played by Ciara Pysczynski, sings about her desire and lack of success in finding a woman to be with. Madeline’s scenes appeared to be the crowd’s favorite part of the show, Ballard-Myer said.
The plot of the musical reaches its culmination after Burrs finds Black and Queenie in bed together. Devastated and furious, Burrs pulls a gun out and alternates between pointing it at Queenie, Black and himself. In the song “Make Me Happy,” Burrs tries to force Queenie to choose between the two men.
The stage goes dark and as Burrs and Black grapple with the gun, it goes off and when the lights come back on Burrs is dead on the ground. Queenie forces Black to flee the scene but before he leaves he professes his love to her during “Poor Child (reprise).”
The musical ends with Queenie exiting the apartment as the guests of the party look on. The ensemble then cries out: “She had grey eyes, lips like coals aglow / And her face was a tinted mask of snow / A fascinating woman, as they go.”
