On Thursday, Dec. 2, the University of Georgia’s musical theater student group Next Act will perform “New Millennium,” a cabaret featuring pop songs from the 2000s and early 2010s. The group will perform at 8 p.m. at Hendershot’s.
Jack Chavous, associate artistic director for Next Act and co-director of the cabaret, came up with the idea for “New Millennium.” They were inspired by the nostalgia and unity that 2000s and early 2010s music evokes.
“We're all from different places, but the thing that we all can really relate [to] is the songs that were played the most when we were growing up … I think it's something that really brings people together,” Chavous, a senior theatre major, said.
“New Millennium” will include 12 cast members and three production team members. The event is one of Next Act’s four cabarets for the 2021-2022 season. During the spring semester, the group will perform “Pride: A Queer Cabaret” and “Keepsake: Broadway Backwards,” in February and May respectively.
“We’re excited to explore the development of sexuality and independence through this fantastic
music, as well as celebrate a diverse group of artists and cultural icons,” co-director Hansen Hardin said in a press release.
Wyatt Brooks is music director for the cabaret and arranged and taught the cast and band the music, including mashups of the songs featured in the performance.
“I definitely have a lot of nostalgia for a lot of these songs. It is what we grew up with,” junior computer science and theatre double major Brooks said. “[Rehearsal] feels like a fun car ride, like we’re on a road trip or something.”
According to Brooks, it was a challenge to arrange the pop songs for the group, who are accustomed to musical theater arrangements.
“[It] took a little creativity to have the [mashups] work smoothly and to incorporate the proper voices in the proper places,” Brooks said.
Brooks is most excited for the performance of “Halo” by Beyoncé, which will feature harmonies Brooks described as “ethereal.”
The cabaret will also feature a mashup of early Taylor Swift songs, “Burnin’ Up” by the Jonas Brothers,“TiK ToK” by Ke$ha,“Disturbia” by Rihanna and “Toxic” by Britney Spears inspired by a cover performed by Hozier.
Tickets for “New Millennium” cost $5 and can be purchased at the door. Hendershot’s requires attendees to wear masks and provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of the event.